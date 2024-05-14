Broadway Sacramento Teams with True Tickets: Partnership Takes Center Stage in Elevating Digital Ticket Delivery

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service, is excited to announce its partnership with Broadway Sacramento, Northern California’s premier producer and presenter of musical theatre. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organizations, as they work together to elevate the patron experience and ensure seamless ticketing operations for Broadway Sacramento's acclaimed productions.



Founded in 1951, Broadway Sacramento has established itself as a cornerstone of the region's cultural landscape, entertaining over 250,000 patrons annually through its Broadway At Music Circus and Broadway On Tour series. With a commitment to preserving and expanding American musical theatre as an art form, Broadway Sacramento also operates a renowned theatre education program, providing valuable opportunities for students of all ages to engage with the performing arts.

"Our partnership with True Tickets underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional theatrical experiences while ensuring the highest standards of ticketing security," said Scott Klier, Broadway Sacramento's President and CEO. "As we prepare to bring iconic productions like 42nd Street, Sunset Boulevard, and Jersey Boys to our audiences this season, this collaboration allows us to stay ahead of potential ticketing-related issues, particularly as we plan for the highly-anticipated return of Hamilton next January."

True Tickets' innovative platform will provide Broadway Sacramento with a seamless and secure ticketing solution, enabling patrons to enjoy a more streamlined and personalized ticketing experience. By leveraging True Tickets' technology, Broadway Sacramento aims to enhance patron satisfaction and maintain control over the distribution and security of tickets, especially for high-demand shows.

"We are thrilled to partner with Broadway Sacramento and support their mission of enriching the cultural life of Northern California through world-class musical theatre productions," said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. "True Tickets' proven technology will empower Broadway Sacramento to deliver a superior patron experience while ensuring the integrity of their ticketing operations, particularly as they move into an exciting upcoming season.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Broadway Sacramento

Broadway Sacramento, Sacramento’s oldest professional performing arts organization and California’s largest nonprofit musical theatre company, is dedicated to the preservation and expansion of American musical theatre as an art form. Broadway Sacramento produces musicals for the Broadway At Music Circus series (established in 1951), presents touring Broadway musicals for the Broadway On Tour series (established in 1989), and offers a variety of arts education and community engagement programs. Each year approximately 250,000 people benefit from Broadway Sacramento’s theatrical productions and education programs. For more information, please visit BroadwaySacramento.com.