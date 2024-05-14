Randy Rust To Retire From the Pacific Financial Corporation Board of Directors After 21 Years

ABERDEEN, Wash., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“the Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today announced the retirement of Randy Rust from the Board of Directors after many years of distinguished service. Randy joined the Board in 2003 and has fulfilled his duty to shareholders admirably throughout his tenure. Randy chaired the board Information Technology Committee and the Building Committee, and also served several years as a member of the Audit Committee and Director Loan Committee.



“On behalf of management and the board, I would like to express our deepest appreciation to Randy for his dedicated service. We will miss him greatly,” says Denise Portmann, President and CEO of Pacific Financial Corporation. “Randy embodies our values, has the utmost integrity, and is one of the most genuine individuals I have had the privilege of working with. Thank you Randy for your 21 years of remarkable leadership, fiscal responsibility, thoughtful guardianship of the Company’s capital, and steadfast support of our mission, vision and values.”

Before joining PFLC, Randy was the former co-owner of Westport Shipyard, Inc. until 2000 when he sold his interest in the company and retired. Mr. Rust brought entrepreneurial and management experience as well as extensive real estate development and investment expertise to the board. Additionally, Randy held a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Western Washington University and was a graduate of the Oregon Bankers Association Directors College.

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in Western Washington and Oregon. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of $1.1 billion and operated eighteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

Contacts:

Denise Portmann, President & CEO

Carla Tucker, EVP & CFO

360.533.8873