Northern Wisconsin Jellystone Park Gets Extreme Makeover with More Water Attractions and Glamping Options

WARRENS, Wis., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Warrens, one of Wisconsin’s most beloved family camping and RV resorts, has been given an extreme makeover just in time for summer vacations. Owner Great Escapes RV Resorts began revamping the destination after buying it in 2021.

The popular Camp-Resort is less than three hours from nearby cities including Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Madison.

“Anyone who hasn’t been to the Warrens Jellystone Park in a few years will hardly recognize it,” said General Manager Travis Walsh. “We’re about to open two new large, resort-style pools, including one that is zero entry, luxury glamping cabins and new amenities. We also have updated the RV sites.”

Over the winter 66 new glamping cabins were installed to replace older ones. A Wibit floating obstacle course was recently added, as were AquaBanas that float in the lake and feature canopies, comfortable seating, tables, coolers and even Bluetooth speakers. The new amenities complement the resort’s lazy river, six lane water slide, splash pad and wave pool.

The bath houses, café, activities center and camp store have been remodeled. The dog park has been renovated, and pickleball has been added, as well as a new playground area.

“This really is the next generation of family outdoor vacations,” Walsh said. “The focus is on fun and entertainment with all the comforts of home, whether you are staying in your own RV or one of our new, fully equipped glamping cabins.”

Of course, Jellystone Park’s namesake, Yogi Bear, is still in residence, entertaining kids and stealing pic-a-nic baskets. All the activities that have made the Warrens Jellystone Park such a popular destination are still available, including character interactions, hayrides, outdoor movies, train rides, sports, arts and crafts, mini golf, themed celebrations and more.

Visit www.jellystonewarrens.com for information on special events, to check availability and make reservations.

Jellystone Park Warrens is offering a number of special promotions, making camping, glamping and RVing an even more affordable alternative to other types of vacations. Visit https://www.jellystonewarrens.com/deals for details.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them online at Jellystonewarrens.centeredgeonline.com/retail

Address: 1500 Jellystone Park Dr., Warrens, WI 54666

Web: www.jellystonewarrens.com

Social media: @Yogiinwarrens

Multimedia: https://www.jellystonewarrens.com/gallery

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com .