Social Impact Agency CMRignite earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

MILWAUKEE, WI, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMRignite, the nation’s largest Black-owned social impact agency, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CMRignite. This year, 80% of employees said it’s a great place to work, which is 23% higher than the average U.S. company.

“The employee experience is a top priority for us every day, which is why we’ve been intentional about building an agency culture that empowers each person to be the best version of themselves,” said David Bowles, President of CMRignite.

As a mission-focused agency, CMRignite has built an ever-expanding cross-cultural team of award-winning professionals that blend diverse lived experiences with behavioral change best practices to develop campaigns that positively impact multicultural communities.

“The success of CMRignite is the result of our talented, dedicated employees,” said Deborah Kemp, PMP, SPHR, SHRM-SCP. “This certification is truly a recognition of each member of our agency for their hard work and dedication.”

CMRignite is driven by its unique culture where:

Everyone is treated with respect

Collaboration is organic

Diversity is celebrated

Innovation is encouraged

Excellence is expected



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Earning the Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that CMRignite stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

About CMRignite

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.cmrignite.com/careers/. Founded in 1995, CMRignite is a full-service, strategic communications agency that specializes in developing cause and behavior change marketing for Fortune 500 companies, major nonprofits and government agencies. The agency’s mission is to develop innovative, cross-cultural marketing campaigns that lead to real, positive change. With a team of 50+employees, 75% of whom are BIPOC, CMRignite’s client roster includes the City of Milwaukee Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the CDC, SAMHSA, NIH and several others. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the country, the agency is Wisconsin’s leading multicultural marketing agency. In addition, the company is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and Woman-Owned Business. For more information, please visit cmrignite.com.



About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

