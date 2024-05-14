Paperclip SAFE Sponsors IPIPELINE Connections 2024

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, is a platinum sponsor at this year’s IPIPELINE Connections event May 15-17 in Orlando, FL. This industry event brings together top leaders representing life insurance, annuities, and wealth management organizations for a premier 3-day event.



Paperclip’s SVP of Sales, Suzy Tuck, and Account Executive Yvette Saenz will be presenting a breakout session Paperclip 2024 Highlights Wednesday, May 15 from 4-4:45 p.m. in August Room A. Suzy will also be participating in a panel titled BGA’s and the iPipeline Partner Ecosystem. The session will take place Wednesday, May 15 from 2-2:45 p.m in the Royal Dublin Room A&B.

“Connections is always a great event for Paperclip, its partners, and our clients to keep up with industry trends and connect with colleagues” said Suzy Tuck, SVP of Sales at Paperclip. “And in addition to our booth, we’re participating in a great panel discussion that I’m sure will be an enlightening discussion. We’re excited for another fun event this year!”

Paperclip will showcase its industry-leading content management and data security solutions at this year’s show, including:

SAFE Searchable Encryption

SIGN Secure e-Signature

MOJO Data Transcription

VCF Content Management

Internet eXpress Document Exchange

eM4 Encrypted Email

Connections offers more than 50 educational sessions and countless networking opportunities. The event also includes an opening reception at SeaWorld Orlando and a world-class keynote presentation form Daymond John, self-made billionaire, CEO of FUBU, and star of the hit TV show, Shark Tank.

iPipeline will focus this year’s Connections event on top industry priorities, such as how to leverage emerging technologies, the important role data plays, and showcasing innovations that will help grow the market—along with incredible insights, networking, and fun.

See the full event agenda or register here.

About Paperclip, Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and communicate the most highly controlled sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP. Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without sacrificing security As a trusted leader in security and content management for three decades, Paperclip continues to innovate and adapt to the changing digital world. Learn more at www.paperclip.com.

