Juno Beach Centre to Make Major Funding Announcement and Inaugurate New Gallery in Time for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

COURSEULLES-SUR-MER, France, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juno Beach Centre is excited to inaugurate its newest gallery, Faces of Canada Today, in time for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The inauguration event will be accompanied by a major funding announcement that will launch a new major capital campaign. After officially signing a lease over the previously disputed condominium development land in summer 2023, the Juno Beach Centre is ready to share its vision for the future.



The Juno Beach Centre is undertaking a bold vision to grow, preserve, and expand the reach of this Canadian landmark to become a model of stewardship and sustainability in the region.

Date: June 4, 2024

Time: 6:30PM

Location: The Juno Beach Centre, Voie des Français Libres, 14470 Courseulles-sur-Mer, France

Notes for Media: