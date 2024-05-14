 Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Brand Strategic Cooperation with Guangdong JUWO

XI’AN, China, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Xi’an App-Chem Bio (Tech) Co., Ltd., reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangdong JUWO Trading Co., Ltd. (“JUWO”) regarding the construction and development of marketing and supply chain systems for liquor distribution and sales, liquor brands, functional liquor and hangover relief products in mainland China on May 8, 2024.



The Company has granted JUWO non-exclusive authority to use the Company’s Brand “App-chem” in the products in the cooperation as “Jiangwang and App-Chem Co-Branding” for alcoholic health products. In this cooperation, JUWO and the Company will launch liquor products under this brand. In addition, JUWO will be responsible for the promotion and marketing of App-Chem’s alcoholic health products, opening the first cooperation between App-Chem’s brand and JUWO’s Chinese Moutai-flavor liquor brand and promoting integrated innovation and market expansion combining Bio-tech and Chinese Moutai-flavor liquor.

Specialized in the commercial marketing of Moutai-flavor liquor in mainland China with more than 10-years’ experience in the liquor commercial distribution market, JUWO’s team has successfully created a variety of Moutai-flavor liquor brands, holding abundant channel distribution resources online and offline in liquor market all over China. The strategic cooperation aims to jointly create high-quality health alcoholic and related products that show the beauty of the combination of traditional Chinese culture and modern technology by utilizing the brand influence of App-Chem in the industry and JUWO’s advantages in distribution and channels in the liquor market.

Mr. Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of BON, stated, “We are very pleased to have a brand strategic cooperation with Guangdong JUWO. We will bring consumers an excellent and innovative product experience, and also work together to develop a new market landscape, which will achieve our business category expansion based on core technology advantages and enhance our competitiveness in the bio-tech industry. The cooperation will bring enormous growth potential to the Company, and we look forward to creating more success stories with our partners and enhancing the Company’s value and profitability to reward our shareholders with even more lucrative results.”

