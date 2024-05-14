Asure Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone of its "Mission to Grow" Podcast

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure, a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, proudly announces the commemoration of a significant milestone: the 100th episode of its small business podcast, "Mission to Grow." This achievement marks a testament to Asure's commitment to empowering small businesses with valuable insights and strategies for success.



The 100th episode of “Mission to Grow” features a discussion on the new FLSA overtime threshold, a timely new regulation that could impact 4 million business owners. Since its inception, "The Mission to Grow" podcast has delivered inspiration and education for entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking insights on cash, compliance, and the war for talent.

Hosted by HCM industry veteran and Asure CMO, Mike Vannoy, the podcast covers key topics ranging from leadership and finance to HR compliance and employee engagement strategies.

"We are thrilled to reach this remarkable milestone of 100 episodes," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. "Our mission has always been to provide small businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. The ‘Mission to Grow' podcast embodies that commitment, serving as a platform for sharing actionable insights and best practices that drive growth and success."

Asure’s dedication to supporting small businesses extends beyond the podcast realm. Through innovative workforce management solutions, including HR, payroll, time and attendance, and more, Asure empowers organizations to streamline operations, boost productivity, and enhance employee experiences.

Listeners can tune in to "Mission to Grow" on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Full-length episodes and shorts can also be viewed on the Asure YouTube channel.

For more information about Asure and the “Mission to Grow" podcast, visit missiontogrow.com or www.asuresoftware.com.

