Coface appoints Ernesto de Martinis as head of the Mediterranean and Africa Region and Pietro Vargiu as country manager in Italy

Paris, 14 May 2024 – 18.00

Coface is announcing two changes in the Mediterranean and Africa region management with the appointments of Ernesto de Martinis as Managing Director for the region and Pietro Vargiu as Country Manager in Italy. These changes will be effective from 1 July 2024.

Ernesto is based in Milan and will report to Xavier Durand, CEO of Coface. He replaces Cécile Paillard who will continue her career outside the Group.

Ernesto joined Coface in 2000 and was appointed Country Manager of Coface Italy in 2012. Under his leadership, Coface Italy has become the largest contributor to Coface's turnover and a strong, profitable, and diversified entity with a leading position in the credit insurance and bonding market. The development of business information is a new growth area in the Italian market, benefiting from positive momentum.

Pietro has a long career in the insurance sector and has held various positions within Coface for the Italian and regional activities, in the areas of risk and commercial sales and underwriting.

Ernesto and Pietro's objective will be to enable Coface to continue its growth trajectory and to play a key role in the 2024-2027 "Power the core" strategic plan.

Coface would also like to thank Cécile Paillard for her commitment over the past 7 years and wish her every success in her future career.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 6394 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

(subject to change)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2023: 16 May 2024

H1-2024 results: 5 August 2024 (after market close)

9M-2024 results: 5 November 2024 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our 2023 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in Trade Credit Insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2023, Coface employed ~4,970 people and registered a turnover of €1.87 billion.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 5 April 2024 under the number D.24-0242 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment