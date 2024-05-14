DEADLINE ALERT for INVZ, NBH, and SSRM: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)

Class Period: April 21, 2021 – February 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 14, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (2) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; (3) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. (Private: NBH)

Class Period: December 14, 2022 – March 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 14, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NBH’s oil and gas assets were not worth the amounts listed in the immediately preceding paragraph; (2) In truth, NBH’s oil and gas assets were at all relevant times substantively worthless; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – February 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

