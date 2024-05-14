Finalsite Expands Communications Products and Features

Glastonbury, Conn., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finalsite, the first community relationship management platform for K-12 schools, announces the expansion of its communications products and features. With the next generation of mobile apps, parent-teacher chat tools and mass communications software, Finalsite is revolutionizing how schools and their communities connect and engage.



“In today's complex educational landscape, effective engagement requires a multifaceted approach," said Jon Moser, Finalsite's founder and CEO. "Our expanded communications solutions empower schools to streamline their outreach efforts, foster stronger connections with their communities, and ultimately drive better outcomes through a single, secure platform."



Finalsite’s next-generation mobile app was built with the needs of today’s parents in mind. With individualized student information and real-time chat with automatic translation, parents can engage with their child’s school more effectively. Built to WCAG 2.1 standards, the mobile app is accessible for those with visual or hearing impairments, maintaining Title II accessibility compliance requirements recently released by the Department of Justice.

Finalsite’s Messages XR product for mass communications touts fast send rates, exceptional reliability and multi-language translation to ensure urgent messages get to parents quickly, and in a language they understand. As the only mass communications product for K-12 with built-in newsletter design tools and automated email workflows, Messages XR allows schools to do it all through one simple interface: Text, email, voice call, newsletters, workflows, push notifications, website alerts and social media posts.



Messages XR is the first K-12 mass communications solution equipped with artificial intelligence. Powered by Finalsite Intelligence, the AI writing assistant is Finalsite's first generative AI feature, allowing users to quickly draft unique messages across multiple communications channels in seconds – saving schools hours of valuable time.



Finalsite's software is developed on a solid foundation of enterprise-grade security and accessibility. Schools can trust the solutions to provide a safe and inclusive digital environment, ensuring every visitor can access essential information while maintaining the highest security standards.



“Finalsite’s new mobile app and Messages XR products are the most secure communications solutions we’ve ever built,” said Chief Product Officer Steven Dong. “Many schools inadvertently expose their data to a higher level of risk by using multiple vendors to solve their communications needs. By keeping everything in one place under Finalsite’s community relationship management platform, schools can feel confident that their data is in good hands.”



Finalsite's expansion of communications products and features reflects the company's commitment to driving exceptional outcomes for K-12 schools globally. To learn more, visit www.finalsite.com/communications.





ABOUT FINALSITE

Finalsite is the first community relationship management platform built for K-12 schools. The company’s people, products and services transform how schools connect and engage with their communities, attract students and staff, and pursue fundraising and marketing initiatives--all while managing the complex requirements around data privacy, accessibility, hosting and security.

Leveraging the Finalsite suite of the most powerful and trusted tools in the industry, more than 7,000 schools and districts worldwide partner with Finalsite. The company is headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn. with a global workforce across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.finalsite.com.

Attachment