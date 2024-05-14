Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 14, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
CurrencyEUR
Price€33.833984
Volume15,000
Total€507,509.76
Aggregated information: 
Price€33.833984
Volume 15,000
Total€507,509.76
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transactionMay 9, 2024
Place of transactionOff Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€)Total for trade (€)
19733.85 6,668.45
5433.825 1,826.55
28033.845 9,476.60
14933.845 5,042.91
20533.845 6,938.23
100033.845 33,845.00
19433.84 6,564.96
15433.84 5,211.36
6033.84 2,030.40
100033.84 33,840.00
4033.84 1,353.60
6933.84 2,334.96
72133.845 24,402.25
43433.845 14,688.73
48733.845 16,482.52
50033.84 16,920.00
47733.84 16,141.68
100033.835 33,835.00
100033.83 33,830.00
19933.83 6,732.17
14633.83 4,939.18
100033.825 33,825.00
19033.825 6,426.75
13433.825 4,532.55
100033.82 33,820.00
19033.82 6,425.80
13833.82 4,667.16
50033.82 16,910.00
4133.83 1,387.03
4633.825 1,555.95
4333.82 1,454.26
72133.835 24,395.04
47633.835 16,105.46
1533.835 507.53
46433.83 15,697.12
21833.83 7,374.94
50033.825 16,912.50
47433.825 16,033.05
22033.825 7,441.50
11233.825 3,788.40
15233.85 5,145.20