NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
May 14, 2024
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Robertus
|Last Name(s)
|Mooldijk
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€33.833984
|Volume
|15,000
|Total
|€507,509.76
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|€33.833984
|Volume
|15,000
|Total
|€507,509.76
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of transaction
|May 9, 2024
|Place of transaction
|Off Exchange
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|197
|33.85
|6,668.45
|54
|33.825
|1,826.55
|280
|33.845
|9,476.60
|149
|33.845
|5,042.91
|205
|33.845
|6,938.23
|1000
|33.845
|33,845.00
|194
|33.84
|6,564.96
|154
|33.84
|5,211.36
|60
|33.84
|2,030.40
|1000
|33.84
|33,840.00
|40
|33.84
|1,353.60
|69
|33.84
|2,334.96
|721
|33.845
|24,402.25
|434
|33.845
|14,688.73
|487
|33.845
|16,482.52
|500
|33.84
|16,920.00
|477
|33.84
|16,141.68
|1000
|33.835
|33,835.00
|1000
|33.83
|33,830.00
|199
|33.83
|6,732.17
|146
|33.83
|4,939.18
|1000
|33.825
|33,825.00
|190
|33.825
|6,426.75
|134
|33.825
|4,532.55
|1000
|33.82
|33,820.00
|190
|33.82
|6,425.80
|138
|33.82
|4,667.16
|500
|33.82
|16,910.00
|41
|33.83
|1,387.03
|46
|33.825
|1,555.95
|43
|33.82
|1,454.26
|721
|33.835
|24,395.04
|476
|33.835
|16,105.46
|15
|33.835
|507.53
|464
|33.83
|15,697.12
|218
|33.83
|7,374.94
|500
|33.825
|16,912.50
|474
|33.825
|16,033.05
|220
|33.825
|7,441.50
|112
|33.825
|3,788.40
|152
|33.85
|5,145.20