Rip Mason, Ag Resource Management’s CEO, Travels to Omaha for the 2024 Federal Reserve Agricultural Economic Summit

Fort Worth, Texas, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ag Resource Management’s (ARM) Chief Executive Officer joins U.S. agricultural credit leaders, policymakers and regulators at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s National Economic Summit in Omaha, Nebraska.

“It’s been a difficult year for farmers due to recent decreases in net farm income caused by high input and land costs and relatively low commodity prices,” said Mason. “I am looking forward to exchanging ideas with other stakeholders in the farm economy about the economic outlook and tools available to support farmers.”

ARM offers farmers an alternative source of financing for annual operating loans that includes features such as a tailored farm budget and loan commitment based on crop value rather than equity in real estate and other assets.

“ARM can help farmers that may not fit traditional credit risk profiles,” said Mason.

ARM services borrowers through 23 storefronts in 18 states, representing approximately two million acres of annual crop production.

