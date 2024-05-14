BASF ranks 22 on Fair360 list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the twelfth consecutive year, BASF has been named one of Fair360’s Top 50 Companies, ranking number 22 on the list in 2024. BASF was also recognized this year as a Top Company for Sponsorship, a Top Company for Latino Executives, and a Top Company for Executive Fairness Councils. Fair360 announced the 2024 list during its annual Top 50 Companies event on May 13, 2024, in New York City.



"Diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to attracting and retaining the best team, and ultimately to our company’s success," said Michael Heinz, Chairman and CEO, BASF Corporation, and Member of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE. "We are committed to building a culture at BASF where everyone feels seen, heard and valued – for their contributions, for who they are as individuals and for the unique perspectives they bring to their work – all of which makes us stronger."

“Our DEI strategy is focused on delivering competitive advantages and creating an inclusive work environment where people of all backgrounds can be their most authentic selves and contribute their biggest ideas,” said Tejuana Edmond, Vice President, Plastic Additives Americas at BASF, who presented at the marquee event. “At BASF, we rely on the full and combined power of our team’s diverse perspectives to support our customers in the best way possible every day.”

Since 2001, The Fair360 Top 50 survey has been the external benchmark and validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement. This year, 160 employers, with roughly 7.3 million U.S. employees, submitted data and metrics on leadership accountability, human capital diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

“I’m delighted to recognize the companies on the Top 50 list for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness,” said Luke Visconti, Founder and Chairman of Fair360. “The data shows that over the long-term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions.”

To view the entire Fair360 Top 50 list, visit www.fair360.com/top50.

For more information about methodology, visit www.Fair360.com/Methodology.

About Fair360

Fair360, formerly known as DiversityInc, leverages comparative human capital data to help organizations develop fair and inclusive workplaces utilizing benchmarking and best practices. Its mission is to provide committed leaders with insights to drive an effective workforce planning strategy, ensuring equity for all employees. Fair360 is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. It is certified by Disability:IN as a company owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit the Fair360 website, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $20.5 billion in 2023. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.