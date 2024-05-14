Innovate BC Welcomes Emilie de Rosenroll as new Board Chair

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate BC is pleased to welcome Emilie de Rosenroll as the new Chair of its Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2024.

With nearly two decades of leadership experience in multi-stakeholder organizations, de Rosenroll has built and structured many partnerships with government and industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in innovation-led organizations to her role as Board Chair for B.C.’s crown agency dedicated to advancing innovation across the province. Prior to this appointment, de Rosenroll has served on Innovate BC’s Board of Directors since July 2021.

“I’m pleased to welcome Emilie de Rosenroll as the new board chair for Innovate BC,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Emilie’s expertise in public-private partnerships and her economic development experience will go a long way to support B.C. innovators and their companies to grow. The importance of innovation to B.C.’s economy cannot be overstated. I would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to outgoing chair Andrew Petter for his leadership at Innovate BC and wish him every success in his future projects.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Emilie de Rosenroll as the new Board Chair of Innovate BC,” said Peter Cowan, President + CEO, Innovate BC. “Emilie is a visionary leader with an extensive background in high impact programming and will be invaluable in shaping our organization’s strategic direction, helping to fulfil its mission of establishing B.C. as a global innovation leader.”

de Rosenroll currently serves as the Chief Growth Officer of Atreides, a data analytics platform company in the defence and intelligence sector. Prior to joining Atreides, she served as Founding CEO of South Island Prosperity Partnership, Greater Victoria’s economic development partnership, and Startup CEO of COAST (Center of Ocean Applied Sustainable Technologies). Additionally, she consulted as the lead architect to the Government of Nova Scotia on restructuring and launching six new economic development organizations.

“It’s an honour to be appointed the new Board Chair for Innovate BC,” said de Rosenroll. “Innovate BC is a vital institution within British Columbia’s innovation ecosystem, helping to build an inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous economy. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of our outgoing Chair Andrew Petter, who has left a strong foundation and an invigorated organization to help propel us forward.”

de Rosenroll is an accomplished and decorated contributor to B.C.’s business community, holding an Institute of Corporate Directors designation, receiving the 2020 Business in Vancouver Forty Under 40 award, the 2022 Victoria Community Leadership Award for Belonging and Engagement, and recognition as a Woman of Influence western finalist for the 2022 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

Innovate BC would also like to thank Andrew Petter, outgoing Chair, as well as outgoing board members Lesley Esford, Michael Fergusson, and Gail Murphy for their dedicated service.

“On behalf of Innovate BC, I’d like to express our gratitude to Andrew and those with terms coming to an end for their outstanding commitment and contributions to advancing B.C.’s innovation economy,” said Cowan. "Andrew helped to guide the organization through the successful launch and execution of many important programs and his leadership and guidance have been instrumental in further establishing Innovate BC as a key driver for our ecosystem."

About Innovate BC

A Crown Agency of British Columbia, Innovate BC works to foster innovation across the province and bolster the growth of the local economy through delivering a wide range of programs that help companies start and scale, access talent and encourage technology development, commercialization, and adoption. Innovate BC also harnesses crucial data collection and research, and works to forge strategic industry and community partnerships that create more opportunities for B.C. innovators.

Attachment