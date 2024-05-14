Pivotal Wins 2024 AERO Friedrichshafen e-Flight Expo Award For Excellence in Electric Aviation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it is the winner of the 2024 AERO Friedrichshafen e-Flight Award for excellence in electric aviation. The only eVTOL incorporating tilt-aircraft architecture, Pivotal’s innovations in software, controls, distributed electric propulsion, and human-centered design distinguishes it from the competition.



“Winning the 2024 Aero Friedrichshafen e-Flight Award affirms Pivotal’s leadership role in developing and producing light electric VTOL aircraft,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal. “Pivotal’s eVTOLs represent a new era in aviation and our aircraft are designed to offer versatility for both recreational and practical applications.”

Unlike a multicopter or a tilt-wing aircraft using complex tilting rotors or wings, with Pivotal’s novel architecture, the entire vehicle rotates while transitioning between vertical flight and efficient, winged forward flight. This means that Pivotal aircraft enjoy hugely reduced mechanical complexity, lower weight, and far fewer points of potential failure vs. all other eVTOL designs. The result is increased reliability and reduced complexity that enhance operator safety.

Pivotal eVTOLs provide an incredible flight experience without the environmental impact or the noise and air pollution produced by fossil fuel engines. Eight proprietary electric motors deliver bursts of thrust for precise control of the aircraft and quiet, efficient propulsion in cruise, always emission free.

Pivotal’s light eVTOL aircraft can take off and land on grass, asphalt, pavement, snow, and ice; and, for use in emergencies, the consumer version of the Helix is equipped for emergency water landings. The aircraft demonstrated multiple sequential take offs and landings in fresh water and is classified as an amphibious ultralight. Pivotal’s BlackFly and Helix vehicles comply with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the United States. The FAA requires Ultralight aircraft be operated over non-congested areas generally in uncontrolled airspace and away from highly trafficked airports. Under this regulation, no pilot license is required. Pivotal requires all pilots successfully complete comprehensive initial and periodic recurrent flight training to support safe operations in all situations.

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to a buyer in the United States. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero.

