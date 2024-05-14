Reykjavík Energy – Green Bond Auction Results

Today, May 14th, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.
OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 24,262 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 2,820 million nominal value at yields between 3.99 - 4.08%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 2,780 million at a yield of 4.06%.
OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 31,736 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 810 million nominal value at yields between 3.45 -3.55%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 610 million at a yield of 3.50%.
Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.
Contacts:
Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossar.is