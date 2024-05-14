Team Kids Receives Partnership Impact Award From The NYC Mayoral Service Recognition Program for Community Empowerment Initiative

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Kids, a pioneering force in youth development, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Partnership Impact Award by The New York Mayoral Service Recognition Program, alongside esteemed supporter, Macquarie Group. This accolade celebrates the transformative work that has significantly impacted communities through the Team Kids Challenge program.



Team Kids isn’t just a program, it’s a movement, empowering children to be community change-makers. With a mission to change the world, Team Kids teaches leadership, philanthropy and entrepreneurial skills, in partnership with public safety agencies. Through innovative youth programs, students learn empathy and self-efficacy, and become advocates for helping those in need.

Spanning 23 years and 350,000 students across 14 U.S. cities, Team Kids operates in schools during the academic day, alongside on-duty police officers and firefighters, fostering mentorship, volunteerism and collaboration. Backed by research, the Team Kids Challenge addresses today’s unprecedented youth mental health crisis, surrounding students with caring mentors, improving youth perception of their value and increasing community engagement. Team Kids builds bridges for tomorrow’s leaders, creating lasting impact.

The Team Kids Challenge, bolstered by the support of Macquarie, a global financial services group, stands as a beacon of youth leadership and community service. This innovative, empirically validated, five-week school program, facilitated by Team Kids staff and alongside mentors from the New York City Police and Fire Departments, empowers young individuals to effect positive change in their communities. Students are asked to imagine having a magic wand and to consider how they would change the world if they had only one wish. They collectively vote on the issue they are most passionate about addressing, then unite as a team to organize food drives, raise money for pediatric cancer warriors, support abandoned animals, and other volunteer efforts, fostering a culture of service and altruism. Team Kids’ programs empower youth as leaders to make positive changes in their schools and communities. When children become changemakers, they improve how they view themselves and how community leaders view youth.

“We are immensely honored to receive the Partnership Impact Award alongside Macquarie Group,” expressed Julie Hudash, Founder and CEO of Team Kids. “This recognition is a testament to the power of collaboration for driving meaningful change. Together, we have empowered countless young leaders to make a tangible difference in their communities, fostering a spirit of compassion and service that resonates far and wide.”

Team Kids’ in-school youth leadership programs teach kids important skills including compassion, determination, communication skills and the confidence to positively impact their communities. The end result is a proven track record of instilling today’s youth with the values, skillsets and self-assurance to become the socially conscious leaders of tomorrow.

The long-standing engagement between Team Kids and Macquarie has been instrumental in fostering unity, leadership, and collaboration among students, law enforcement personnel, and community members. The monumental contribution from Macquarie and its network was central to this collaboration, marked by a match from the Macquarie Group Foundation exceeding $260,000 – the largest donation in Team Kids’ 22-year history. This generous support has enabled the expansion and enhancement of the Team Kids Challenge, amplifying its impact and reach within communities.

“The Macquarie Group Foundation drives social impact by empowering its staff to get involved with community organizations to build a better future, and we are proud to support our staff in their work with Team Kids,” said Pritha Mittal, Macquarie Group Foundation Regional Director – Americas. “Macquarie’s efforts and work over the years with Team Kids has enabled the organization to expand its footprint within New York City. We’re honored to support their mission and enable the Team Kids Challenge to positively impact youth nationwide.”

NYC Service, a division of the Office of the Mayor dedicated to promoting volunteerism and service in NYC, hosts The Mayoral Service Recognition Program—an annual citywide celebration honoring volunteers and service members. This program recognizes endeavors aimed at fostering a culture of service, utilizing service as a solution to community challenges, and answering the call to serve for the betterment of fellow New Yorkers. The esteemed Partnership Impact Award commemorates innovative organizational and business partnerships that join forces in service to their communities.

The Partnership Impact Award underscores the profound impact that strategic partnerships can have on addressing societal challenges and nurturing the next generation of leaders. By harnessing the collective strengths of organizations like Team Kids and Macquarie, communities can thrive and flourish, creating a brighter future for all.

“People are our city’s most valuable resource, and when New Yorkers act in service to others, they are able to embrace their power as changemakers,” said City of New York Chief Service Officer, Laura Rog. “The Mayoral Service Recognition Program is our city’s opportunity to recognize the range of ways service shapes healthy communities and sows safety in the lives of New Yorkers. We are thrilled to honor the Partnership Impact Awardees, Team Kids and Macquarie Group for going above and beyond to engage New Yorkers in service to our city’s youth.”

