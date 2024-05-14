Breaking the (Round) Mold: The Pearl Source Introduces New Collection Celebrating Trendsetting Keshi and Baroque Pearls

Los Angeles, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

The Pearl Source, one of the leading online pearl retailers, recently unveiled their new fashion-forward collection featuring baroque and Keshi pearl jewelry pieces. Departing from conventional round pearls, the new collection celebrates the raw, organic beauty of off-round pearls, evoking the magnetic appeal of nature’s artistry. With their almost architectural, sculptural look, these pearls redefine traditional notions of elegance and sophistication. The collection boasts an eclectic mix of Freshwater, Tahitian, and Golden South Sea baroque pearls, available in a plethora of colors, from classic whites and ivories to the more exotic pinks, goldens, and blacks.

Baroque and Keshi pearls are known for their irregular, non-spherical appearance, introducing a novel dynamic to pearl jewelry. These gems are prized for their unparalleled uniqueness, with every pearl presenting its distinctive shape and luster. This new line from The Pearl Source features a variety of styles that emphasize the inherent charm of baroque pearls, seamlessly blending them into modern and elegant designs that address diverse preferences.

The Pearl Source's newest collection of baroque and Keshi pearl jewelry brings luxury within reach. With carefully curated designs and accessible price points, these pieces offer elegance without compromise, making high-quality jewelry an affordable indulgence for everyone. Catering to the modern woman and jewelry enthusiast, The Pearl Source's new collection offers unparalleled flexibility in style. From day to night, these jewelry pieces seamlessly transition, allowing wearers to express their signature style effortlessly while on the go. Pieces include tin cup designs, leather pearl bracelets, classic strands, statement pearl earrings (from extra-large studs to drop and dangle designs), and large baroque pearl pendants.

Leon Rbibo, President of The Pearl Source, shared his enthusiasm for the newly launched collection, stating, “In launching this collection, we aim to celebrate the distinctive charm and creative possibilities baroque pearls bring to jewelry design. Each piece encapsulates nature's unique craftsmanship, intended for the discerning wearer who values individuality and elegance.”

The response from the customer base has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing a keen interest in the versatility of not only baroque pearl designs but also keshi and button pearls. This growing enthusiasm is indicative of a larger trend within jewelry fashion, which now favors more irregular pearl shapes that feel raw, organic, and ‘perfectly imperfect.’ With the new styles selling out quickly, the collection's popularity underscores the growing demand for innovative and expressive jewelry options in today's fashion landscape.

“We are proud to offer our customers high-quality, innovative pearl jewelry options that resonate with their unique sense of style,” Rbibo further commented. “With our new collection of baroque and Keshi pearls, we are excited to unveil pieces that not only reflect the beauty of the natural world but also foster creative expression in fashion.”

https://www.thepearlsource.com/1/5_-_double-pink_necklace%20(1080p).mp4

For jewelry lovers interested in exploring the renaissance of Keshi and baroque pearls, The Pearl Source extends an invitation to experience the beauty of these gems with their latest collection. Customers can benefit from free 2-day shipping and free returns on all purchases, ensuring a satisfying shopping experience. This launch not only underscores The Pearl Source’s commitment to pioneering new trends in the jewelry industry but also to providing their clientele with pieces that celebrate the beauty of diversity and creative self-expression.

###

For more information about The Pearl Source, contact the company here:



The Pearl Source

Leon Rbibo

1-866-877-3275

sales@thepearlsource.com

600 WILSHIRE BLVD, SUITE 1280,

LOS ANGELES, A 90017