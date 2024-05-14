Kuehn Law Encourages SQSP, HRT, RPHM, and ALE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

SQSP (NYSE: SQSP) click to participate



SQSP has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Permira. According to the agreement, SQSP will receive $44.00 per share in cash.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) click to participate



HireRight Holdings Corporation has agreed to merge with affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stope Point Capital LLC for $14.35 per share in cash.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) click to participate



Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreed to sell to OnKure, Inc. Approximately 31% of the combined entity is expected to be owned by pre-merger Reneo shareholders at the end of the transaction.

Allete, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners under which Allete shareholders will receive $67.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

