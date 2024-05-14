SPT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Sprout Social, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SPT) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sprout securities between November 2, 2023 and May 2, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's sales and revenue growth were not indicative of the Company's growth as it transitioned to an enterprise sales cycle; (2) that the Company faced integration challenges with its acquisition of Tagger; (3) as a result, the Company was "self inducing sales headwinds;" (4) as a result, the Company would revise fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Sprout you have until July 12, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

