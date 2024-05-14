Global Explosive Trace Detection Market Size To Worth USD 12.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.41%

New York, United States, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Explosive Trace Detection Market Size to Grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.41% during the forecast period.





The Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) market deals with the equipment and technologies used to detect explosives in trace amounts. The primary forces behind this industry's growth are the increasing threat of terrorism and the need for stringent security measures in a number of sectors, including public safety, the defence of critical infrastructure, border security, and transportation. In response to the continuous rise in air traffic, airports are putting state-of-the-art ETD technologies into place to enhance security screening processes while maintaining operational efficiency. ETD technology is being adopted by other businesses, such as public places, event security, and cargo screening, in addition to the traditional aviation security domain.

Explosive Trace Detection Market Value Chain Analysis

The process begins with sourcing components like electronic parts, sensors, and circuits from vendors for manufacturing Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) systems. Manufacturers then use these materials to create various ETD systems, ranging from sophisticated airport screening units to portable detectors for checkpoints. They integrate components, sensors, software, and interfaces to make operational ETD systems. Concurrently, technology firms and research institutions advance ETD technology by developing integrated solutions, new detection techniques, and refining data analysis algorithms. Distributors manage the delivery of ETD systems to end-users like airports, government agencies, and private entities, ensuring efficient logistics and support. Installation businesses deploy ETD systems at customer sites, ensuring proper integration with existing security infrastructure. Training programs on ETD operation are provided by maintenance and training service providers to ensure optimal performance. End-users, including government organizations and private entities like airports and corporate buildings, utilize ETD technology to enhance security measures and mitigate the risk of terrorist attacks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Explosive Trace Detection Market Size By Product (Handheld, Portable/ Movable, and Fixed Point/ Standalone), By Technology (Colorimetrics, Ion Mobility Spectrometry, Thermo Redox, Chemiluminescence, and Amplifying Fluorescent Polymer), By End Use (Commercial, Defense, Public Safety & Law Enforcement, and Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Product

The handheld segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As Handheld ETD devices are portable and mobile, security personnel can conduct on-the-spot inspections in a range of locations, including airports, transportation hubs, border crossings, public events, and important infrastructure assets. This flexibility enhances security measures by enabling prompt and targeted inspections in response to specific risks or security issues. Handheld ETD devices are used in addition to stationary ETD systems that are installed at security checkpoints and screening stations. Mobile devices add an extra layer of protection for targeted inspections, sporadic checks, and secondary screenings in places where fixed systems would not be practical or available, even though permanent systems are still capable of conducting comprehensive screens for huge numbers of travellers and commodities.

Insights by Technology

The ion mobility spectrometry segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) provides outstanding sensitivity and selectivity for the detection of trace levels of explosive compounds, including both conventional explosives and homemade explosive (HME) components. IMS technology can detect even minute levels of explosive vapour, making it particularly helpful for security screening applications. IMS systems provide real-time results in a matter of minutes or seconds, along with rapid trace explosive detection and analysis. This fast screening capacity enhances security screening processes at airports, transportation hubs, border crossings, and critical infrastructure facilities by cutting down on disruptions and delays while upholding high security requirements. Many IMS systems are designed to be lightweight and compact, which makes it easy to set them up in a range of operational contexts, including remote locations and field operations.

Regional Forecasts

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Explosive Trace Detection Market from 2023 to 2033. North America is a leader in aviation security due to its vast airport network and high amount of air traffic. When it comes to preventing explosives from being carried onboard aeroplanes, ETD systems are essential for screening travellers, luggage, and cargo. For nations in North America, protecting their borders from illegal activity such as the smuggling of explosives and contraband is of utmost importance. ETD technologies are used to improve security screening procedures and stop threats from entering the nation at ports of entry, border crossings, and customs facilities. National security depends on preventing terrorist attacks on vital infrastructure, including power plants, government buildings, transit systems, and public spaces.

Asia Pacific Market Statistics

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Critical infrastructure is becoming more susceptible to security risks due to the Asia-Pacific region's increasing urbanisation and infrastructural expansion. To bolster security and fend off possible terrorist attacks, ETD systems are installed at public spaces, government buildings, seaports, airports, and transportation hubs. Airports, cargo facilities, and border crossings are seeing an increase in demand for increased security screening procedures due to the growth in air travel and international trade in the Asia-Pacific area. ETD systems are essential for preventing the smuggling of explosives and illegal items by checking travellers, luggage, cargo, and shipments. The Asia-Pacific region places a high priority on maritime security because of its vast coastline and marine commerce routes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The major players in the Global Explosive Trace Detection Market includes Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), OSI Systems Inc. (US), Nuctech Company Limited (China), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Chemring Group PLC (UK), Analogic Corporation (US), Leidos Holdings Inc. (US), American Innovations Inc. (US), and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In November 2021, an agreement for USD 20 million was signed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Smiths Detection Group Ltd., a threat detection and security screening technology company, to supply CTX 9800 Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) for baggage screening at several US airports.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Explosive Trace Detection Market, Product Analysis

Handheld

Portable/ Movable

Fixed Point/ Standalone

Explosive Trace Detection Market, Technology Analysis

Colorimetrics

Ion Mobility Spectrometry

Thermo Redox

Chemiluminescence

Amplifying Fluorescent Polymer

Explosive Trace Detection Market, End Use Analysis

Commercial

Defense

Public Safety & Law Enforcement

Others

Explosive Trace Detection Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



