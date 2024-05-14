VirTra Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VirTra Advances Preparations for V-XR Deliveries



Strategic Military Training Initiatives Position Company for Continued Market Penetration

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here .

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Progressed V-XR launch preparations. VirTra readied its extended reality training platform focused on soft skills development, for market introduction in the coming months. This strategic launch is expected to broaden VirTra’s reach within core law enforcement markets and expand the company’s presence in new sectors such as healthcare and education.

Continued enhancing content delivery capabilities. VirTra expanded its content library across its multiple training platforms, integrating more comprehensive and diverse scenarios that address a wider range of real-world situations, thus improving training effectiveness across various use cases.

Continued improving operational efficiencies through production optimization processes and ERP enhancements, supporting faster order fulfillment and scalable growth.

through production optimization processes and ERP enhancements, supporting faster order fulfillment and scalable growth. Maintained robust working capital at $33.2 million, positioning the Company for sustained growth and operational agility.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 % Δ Total Revenue $8.1 $10.0 -19% Gross Profit $5.5 $6.9 -21% Gross Margin 67% 69% -2% Net Income $1.2 $2.9 N/A Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.27 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.9 $4.0 N/A

Management Commentary

CEO John Givens stated, “The first quarter of 2024, while showing a dip in revenue, marked another period of strategic execution as we continue to build on the transformative groundwork laid over the past two years. The anticipated revenue fluctuation was primarily due to the cyclical nature of budget allocations, often skewed towards year-end, coupled with the impact of the U.S. government’s continuing resolution, and the completion of a large portion of our capital backlog in 2023. We remain optimistic that the integration of new sales strategies and team members will begin to influence our financial results as the year progresses, especially as these initiatives mature and the U.S. government budget resolutions advance, catalyzing purchasing decisions.

“The forthcoming launch of V-XR is set to broaden the scope of our training solutions, tailored to all agency sizes and budgets. This new platform will also expand our market reach into sectors such as healthcare and education. With V-XR, we are cultivating a frontier for continued growth and reinforcing our position as a leader in producing effective training outcomes.

“Our operational enhancements, including our consolidation into a single state-of-the-art production facility and the implementation of an upgraded ERP system, have been pivotal in elevating our operational excellence. These improvements have enabled more efficient production, higher quality outputs, and quicker delivery times, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, the Microsoft IVAS contract has propelled our research and development efforts in the military market, advancing our technology and providing insights that aid in deeper market penetration both domestically and abroad. As our strategic initiatives continue to take root throughout 2024, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by our upcoming technology introductions and growing content library.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $8.1 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior year period. The 19% decrease was primarily due to delays in federal funding, attributed to the U.S. government’s continuing resolution, which caused numerous contracts to be placed on hold. This temporary challenge impacted bookings in both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit totaled $5.5 million (67% of total revenue), compared to $6.9 million (69% of total revenue) in the prior year period. The 21% decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the change in sales. Gross margin decreased mainly due to cost increases from the Microsoft contract. Specifically, a milestone payment in December 2023, which incurred minimal costs, previously boosted margins. However, costs associated with a subsequent milestone payment in the first quarter of 2024 adversely affected the gross margin. Effective cost management in other system sales partially offset this effect.

Net operating expense was $4.1 million, marking a 17% increase from $3.5 million in the prior year period. This rise was driven by higher payroll and benefits associated with recruiting senior-level staff for strategic growth, increased IT spending to enhance compliance for potential government contracts, and expanded travel to broaden sales territory coverage.

Operating income was $1.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $1.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $22.4 million at March 31, 2024.

Financial Commentary

CFO Alanna Boudreau remarked, “The first quarter demonstrated the effectiveness of our operational enhancements in maintaining a strong gross margin. Despite a challenging revenue environment, we implemented rigorous cost management strategies, focusing on optimizing our production processes and strategic procurement to mitigate the impacts of increased costs from key contracts and operational expansions. Our recurring revenue streams, including the STEP program, services, and warranties, continued to grow in Q1, reaching 23% of total revenue and representing an increasingly predictable revenue base. Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving bookings performance and stabilizing backlog amidst order seasonality. With strategic initiatives underway, particularly the launch of V-XR, we are positioning ourselves to improve our revenue growth for the remainder of 2024 compared to Q1. Our robust working capital shows our financial strength and supports strategic initiatives, including scaled production of the V-XR.”

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase % 2024 2023 (Decrease) Change Net Income $ 1,216,173 $ 2,946,373 $ (1,730,200 ) -59 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 511,437 641,345 (129,908 ) -20 % Depreciation and amortization 236,547 227,570 8,977 4 % Interest (net) (177,898 ) 48,183 (226,081 ) -469 % EBITDA 1,786,259 3,863,471 (2,077,212 ) -54 % Right of use amortization 127,893 121,774 6,119 5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,914,152 $ 3,985,245 $ (2,071,093 ) -52 %

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

- Financial Tables to Follow -

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,415,177 $ 18,849,842 Accounts receivable, net 10,300,165 15,724,147 Inventory, net 12,292,460 12,404,880 Unbilled revenue 1,681,375 1,109,616 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 832,712 906,803 Total current assets 47,521,889 48,995,288 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 16,799,459 15,487,012 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 588,794 716,687 Intangible assets, net 565,318 567,540 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 35,691 Other assets, long-term 201,670 201,670 Deferred tax asset, net 3,663,357 3,630,154 Total long-term assets 21,854,289 20,638,754 Total assets $ 69,376,178 $ 69,634,042 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,695,042 $ 2,282,427 Accrued compensation and related costs 2,176,078 2,221,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,382,361 3,970,559 Note payable, current 226,655 226,355 Operating lease liability, short-term 323,038 317,840 Deferred revenue, short-term 5,538,525 6,736,175 Total current liabilities 14,341,699 15,754,772 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 3,004,418 3,012,206 Note payable, long-term 7,751,585 7,813,021 Operating lease liability, long-term 289,687 432,176 Total long-term liabilities 11,045,690 11,257,403 Total liabilities 25,387,389 27,012,175 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,109,730 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 11,107,230 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 1,110 1,109 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 32,108,513 31,957,765 Retained earnings 11,879,166 10,662,993 Total stockholders’ equity 43,988,789 42,621,867 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 69,376,178 $ 69,634,042





VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues: Net sales $ 8,094,398 $ 10,026,935 Total revenue 8,094,398 10,026,935 Cost of sales 2,632,257 3,077,997 Gross profit 5,462,141 6,948,938 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,370,422 2,711,337 Research and development 693,380 766,296 Net operating expense 4,063,802 3,477,633 Income from operations 1,398,339 3,471,305 Other income: Other income 329,271 183,642 Gain on forgiveness of note payable - (67,229 ) Other income Net other income 329,271 116,413 Income before provision for income taxes 1,727,610 3,587,718 Provision for income taxes 511,437 641,345 Net income $ 1,216,173 $ 2,946,373 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,959,298 10,917,311 Diluted 10,961,188 10,919,391





VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,216,173 $ 2,946,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 236,547 227,570 Right of use amortization 127,893 121,774 Employee stock compensation 139,999 24,063 Bad Debt Expense 245,089 - Stock issued for service - 75,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 5,178,893 (1,686,838 ) Inventory, net 112,420 (1,155,466 ) Deferred taxes (33,203 ) (865,745 ) Unbilled revenue (571,759 ) (430,488 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,091 (1,675 ) Other assets - (792 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (246,905 ) 1,610,884 Operating lease right of use (137,291 ) (126,592 ) Deferred revenue (1,205,438 ) 240,535 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,136,509 978,603 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,546,772 ) (163,441 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,546,772 ) (163,441 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of debt (35,152 ) (57,750 ) Proceeds from Stock based options 10,750 16,726 Net cash (used in) financing activities: (24,402 ) (41,024 ) Net increase in cash 3,565,335 774,138 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 18,849,842 13,483,597 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 22,415,177 $ 14,257,735 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid: Income taxes paid $ 24,002 $ 108,777 Interest paid $ 61,552 $ 3,345



