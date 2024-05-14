RYVYL Reports Q1 2024 Results

- Q1 2024 Revenue Increases 49%, Reflecting 185% RYVYL EU Revenue Growth, from Q1 2023 -

- Company Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 pm E.T. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 -

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment technology for the diverse international markets, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Operational Highlights First Quarter 2024

Q1 2024 revenue increased 49% to $16.8 million, compared to Q1 2023. RYVYL EU revenue grew to $7.1 million, up 185% compared to Q1 2023. North American revenue grew to $9.7 million, up 10% compared to Q1 2023.

Q1 2024 processing volume of $994 million increased by 4% from Q4 2023. RYVYL EU processing business volume increased to $755 million, up 28% over Q4 2023. North America processing business volume was $239 million, down 33% over Q4 2023.



“RYVYL makes payment technology simple by enabling intuitive, secure and compliant payments,” said Fredi Nisan, RYVYL’s CEO. “Leveraging this proprietary technology, we are actively pursuing new verticals and licensing opportunities, such as new PayFac as a service and new independent software vendor (ISV) relationships, which we believe will drive long-term growth.

“In Q1 2024, our RYVYL EU efforts continued to gain traction and delivered processing volume and revenue growth. However, recent changes in the banking compliance environment in the U.S. are affecting some of our high-risk verticals. As we navigate this transition, we remain focused on efficient capital management, to date repatriating $7.5 million from Europe to the U.S. while implementing cost control measures projected to benefit us in future periods. Additionally, we are accelerating business development in new verticals. While we expect Q2 2024 revenue to continue to be impacted, we believe our robust pipeline will fuel growth in the second half of 2024,” Nisan concluded.

Financial Summary for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Revenue increased to $16.8 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q1 2023, reflecting growth in the acquiring business of RYVYL EU as well as the larger independent sales organization (ISO) and partnership network.

Cost of revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q1 2023, reflecting greater transaction volume, resulting in higher processing fees paid to gateways and commission payments to ISOs.

Operating expenses increased 2% to $8.9 million, compared to $8.8 million in Q1 2023.

Other expense totaled $0.6 million, compared to $4.3 million for Q1 2023, reflecting debt reduction strategies.

Net loss was $2.7 million, with total comprehensive loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.45) per basic share, compared to a net loss and total comprehensive loss of $8.0 million, or ($1.53) per basic share, in Q1 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(0.7) million, compared to ($3.0) million in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to GAAP.

March 31, 2024 cash and restricted cash was $88.8 million and unrestricted cash was $10.5 million.



RYVYL management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, provide a corporate update and end with a question and answer session. To participate, please use the following information and submit your questions in writing prior to the call at RYVYL@lhai.com.

Q1 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: May 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

US Dial In: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial In: 1-201-689-8471

Webcast: Webcast

Call me: Link

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event and enter pass code 13707901. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available through July 14, 2024 at 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and entering access ID 13745803. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the RYVYL website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About RYVYL

RYVYL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,523 $ 12,180 Restricted cash 78,293 61,138 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $40 and $23, respectively 1,066 859 Cash due from gateways, net of allowance of $2,636 and $2,636, respectively 1,426 12,834 Prepaid and other current assets 2,954 2,854 Total current assets 94,262 89,865 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 290 306 Goodwill 26,308 26,753 Intangible assets, net 4,439 5,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,036 4,279 Other assets 2,536 2,403 Total non-current assets 37,609 38,800 Total assets $ 131,871 $ 128.665 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,321 $ 1,819 Accrued liabilities 4,653 5,755 Payment processing liabilities, net 83,916 76,772 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 717 692 Other current liabilities 456 504 Total current liabilities 91,063 85,542 Long term debt, net of debt discount 16,816 15,912 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,522 3,720 Total liabilities 111,401 105,174 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, Series B, par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 55,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding of 6,001,487 and 5,996,948, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 175,777 175,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (44 ) 401 Accumulated deficit (155,270 ) (152,581 ) Total stockholders' equity 20,470 23,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 131,871 $ 128,665





RYVYL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 16,774 $ 11,291 Cost of revenue 9,743 6,178 Gross profit 7,031 5,113 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 17 75 Research and development 1,393 1,936 General and administrative 2,042 1,452 Payroll and payroll taxes 3,569 2,714 Professional fees 1,035 1,803 Stock compensation expense 224 193 Depreciation and amortization 657 620 Total operating expenses 8,937 8,793 Loss from operations (1,906 ) (3,680 )



Other income (expense): Interest expense (28 ) (1,729 ) Accretion of debt discount (908 ) (2,622 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 168 Other income or expense 343 (111 ) Total other income (expense), net (593 ) (4,294 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (2,499 ) (7,974 ) Income tax provision 190 5 Net loss $ (2,689 ) $ (7,979 ) Comprehensive income statement: Net loss $ (2,689 ) $ (7,979 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (445 ) (58 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (3,134 ) $ (8,037 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (1.53 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,988,424 5,221,060





RYVYL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,700 ) $ (7,979 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 657 620 Noncash lease expense 70 913 Stock compensation expense 224 193 Accretion of debt discount 908 2,622 Changes in fair value of derivative liability - (168 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (207 ) 296 Prepaid and other current assets 159 5,741 ) Cash due from gateways, net 11,408 119 ) Other assets (391 ) (2,017 Accounts payable (499 ) 8,144 Accrued and other current liabilities (1,248 ) (915 ) Accrued interest - 709 Payment processing liabilities, net 7,144 8,101 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,525 16,379 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (22 ) (17 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22 ) (17 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (4 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (4 ) - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1 ) (58 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,498 16,304 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 73,318 40,834 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 88,816 $ 57,138 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ 1,000 Income taxes $ - $ -

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP measure that represents our net loss before interest expense, amortization of debt discount, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities, losses on the extinguishment and derecognition expenses on the conversion of convertible debt, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, non-recurring provisions for credit losses on legacy matters, accounting fees related to the restatement of prior period financial statements, non-recurring costs related to the spin-off of a subsidiary, and legal costs and settlement fees incurred in connection with non-ordinary course litigation and other disputes.

We exclude these items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that the exclusion of these items will provide for more meaningful information about our financial performance, and do not consider the excluded items to be part of our ongoing results of operations. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our other GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss) and our other GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to RYVYL, Inc., to Adjusted EBITDA for the

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Unaudited