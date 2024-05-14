Infinera Corporation Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) today released preliminary financial results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2024. Although presented with numerical specificity, all amounts in this press release are preliminary and based on management’s current expectations as of the date of this press release. These results are subject to all aspects of the final quarterly review process and may change as a result of new information that arises, or new determinations that are made, in this process.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $306.9 million compared to $453.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $392.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 36.0% compared to 38.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 37.5% in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (14.0)% compared to 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and (2.4)% in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(61.4) million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and net loss of $(8.4) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 36.6% compared to 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 38.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (8.4)% compared to 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(38.3) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Generated $24.0 million of operating cash flow and free cash flow of $16.0 million for the quarter, and ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at $192.2 million.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO, David Heard said, “Q1 2024 was an important quarter for us marked by significant customer, RFP, and design-win momentum, but also a quarter where the industry was challenged as customers held back spending and pushed out projects. Our bookings were up year-over-year, and met our plan, with the multi-year revenue opportunity associated with our design wins representing potentially the largest in the company’s history. During the quarter, we gained further traction with our new GX line system, won major awards with our ICE-X pluggables, and launched ICE-D, a new line of intra-datacenter solutions with the potential to drive dramatic power reductions, especially for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.”

“On the operational front, our preliminary expectation is that revenue came in 4% below our outlook range, while all other key financial metrics were within the outlook range. We believe that the first half of the year represents the bottom of a demand cycle for the optical industry, and we expect to see improvements in the back half of the year leading to a very strong demand cycle in 2025. With key industry trends that include the penetration of fiber optics deeper into networks, proliferation of datacenters and AI workloads, and a record number of cables being laid underneath the ocean, we believe optical networking and related technologies have never been more important.”

Financial Outlook

Infinera's outlook for the quarter ending June 29, 2024, is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $330 million +/- $20 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be 38.5% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 39.5% +/- 150 bps.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $162.5 million +/- $1.5 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $139.5 million +/- $1.5 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be (11.5)% +/- 300 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be (3.5)% +/- 300 bps.

GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.21) +/- $0.04. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.09) +/- $0.04.



First Quarter 2024 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online After the Filing of Form 10-Q

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's first quarter of 2024 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website after filing its Form 10-Q.

Conference Call Information

Infinera will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2024 and its outlook for the second quarter of 2024 today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested parties may register for the conference call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/155487025 or dial in at (888) 330-2398, conference ID 60869. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the Events section of Infinera’s website at investors.infinera.com. Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Revenue: Product $ 235,324 $ 314,820 Services 71,598 77,255 Total revenue 306,922 392,075 Cost of revenue: Cost of product 156,265 198,674 Cost of services 40,243 42,947 Amortization of intangible assets — 3,556 Restructuring and other related costs (27 ) — Total cost of revenue 196,481 245,177 Gross profit 110,441 146,898 Operating expenses: Research and development 77,262 81,042 Sales and marketing 40,745 41,707 General and administrative 32,847 29,235 Amortization of intangible assets 2,256 3,589 Restructuring and other related costs 314 790 Total operating expenses 153,424 156,363 Loss from operations (42,983 ) (9,465 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,122 471 Interest expense (8,629 ) (6,800 ) Other gain (loss), net (6,212 ) 10,956 Total other income (expense), net (13,719 ) 4,627 Loss before income taxes (56,702 ) (4,838 ) Provision for income taxes 4,693 3,572 Net loss $ (61,395 ) $ (8,410 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 231,533 222,393 Diluted 231,533 222,393

Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023

April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin: GAAP as reported $ 110,441 36.0 % $ 174,902 38.6 % $ 146,898 37.5 % Stock-based compensation expense(1) 1,893 2,328 2,276 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) — — 3,556 Restructuring and other related costs(3) (27 ) 2,218 — Warehouse fire recovery(4) — — (510 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 112,307 36.6 % $ 179,448 39.6 % $ 152,220 38.8 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses: GAAP as reported $ 153,424 $ 163,641 $ 156,363 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 12,638 10,429 13,375 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2,256 2,256 3,589 Restructuring and other related costs(3) 314 4,096 790 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 138,216 $ 146,860 $ 138,609 Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP as reported $ (42,983 ) (14.0)% $ 11,261 2.5 % $ (9,465 ) (2.4)% Stock-based compensation expense(1) 14,531 12,757 15,651 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2,256 2,256 7,145 Restructuring and other related costs(3) 287 6,314 790 Warehouse fire recovery(4) — — (510 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (25,909 ) (8.4)% $ 32,588 7.2 % $ 13,611 3.5 %





Three months ended March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023

April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss): GAAP as reported $ (61,395 ) $ 12,873 $ (8,410 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 14,531 12,757 15,651 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2,256 2,256 7,145 Restructuring and other related costs(3) 287 6,314 790 Warehouse fire recovery(4) — — (510 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(5) 6,448 (4,852 ) (9,383 ) Income tax effects(6) (383 ) (780 ) 399 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (38,256 ) $ 28,568 $ 5,682 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (7): Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (38,256 ) $ 28,568 $ 5,682 Add: Interest expense, net 7,507 7,832 6,329 Less: Other gain (loss), net 236 (113 ) 1,573 Add: Income tax effects 5,076 (3,925 ) 3,173 Add: Depreciation 13,189 17,125 12,457 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ (12,720 ) $ 49,713 $ 26,068 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) Diluted(8) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic 231,533 230,509 222,393 Diluted(8) 231,533 233,090 222,393 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Non-GAAP Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Diluted(9) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.02 . Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic 231,533 230,509 222,393 Diluted(9) 231,533 259,210 229,404





(1) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

Three months ended March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023

April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Cost of revenue $ 1,893 $ 2,328 $ 2,276 Total cost of revenue 1,893 2,328 2,276 Research and development 5,112 4,917 5,623 Sales and marketing 3,287 2,328 3,594 General and administration 4,239 3,184 4,158 Total operating expenses 12,638 10,429 13,375 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 14,531 $ 12,757 $ 15,651





(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (3) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount and the reduction of operating costs. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (4) Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (5) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (6) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. (7) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash. (8) The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):





Three months ended March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023

April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share $ (61,395 ) $ 12,873 $ (8,410 ) Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax — 104 — GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share $ (61,395 ) $ 12,977 $ (8,410 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 231,533 230,509 222,393 Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units — 682 — Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a) — 1,899 — Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b) — — — Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c) — — — Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 231,533 233,090 222,393 GAAP net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.04 )





(a) For the three- months ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million and 10.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (b) For each of the three- months ended March 30, 2024, December 30, 2023 and April 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (c) For the three- months ended March 30, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the three- months ended April 1, 2023, there were 3.6 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.





(9) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below. For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):





Three months ended March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023

April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Non-GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share $ (38,256 ) $ 28,568 $ 5,682 Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax — 1,652 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share $ (38,256 ) $ 30,220 $ 5,682 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 231,533 230,509 222,393 Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units — 682 3,428 Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a) — 1,899 — Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b) — 26,120 — Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c) — — 3,583 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 231,533 259,210 229,404 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.02





(a) For the three- months ended March 30, 2024, and April 1, 2023, there were 1.9 million and 10.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (b) For each of the three- months ended March 30, 2024, and April 1, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. (c) For the three- months ended March 30, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share.



Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

Three months ended March 30, 2024 December 30, 2023

April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 24,026 $ 79,652 $ (1,769 ) Purchase of property and equipment (8,076 ) (21,414 ) (16,809 ) Free cash flow $ 15,950 $ 58,238 $ (18,578 )

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

(Unaudited)

March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023

(Preliminary) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,841 $ 172,505 Short-term restricted cash 492 517 Accounts receivable, net 265,072 381,981 Inventory 420,667 431,163 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,321 129,218 Total current assets 1,014,393 1,115,384 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,765 206,997 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,574 39,973 Intangible assets 22,563 24,819 Goodwill 229,655 240,566 Long-term restricted cash 830 837 Other long-term assets 53,383 50,662 Total assets $ 1,565,163 $ 1,679,238 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 239,241 $ 299,005 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,139 110,758 Accrued compensation and related benefits 88,915 85,203 Short-term debt, net 25,381 25,512 Accrued warranty 16,074 17,266 Deferred revenue 141,553 136,248 Total current liabilities 614,303 673,992 Long-term debt, net 659,583 658,756 Long-term accrued warranty 15,418 15,934 Long-term deferred revenue 24,646 21,332 Long-term deferred tax liability 1,683 1,805 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,617 47,464 Other long-term liabilities 43,371 43,364 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares - 500,000 as of March 30, 2024 and December 30, 2023

Issued and outstanding shares - 231,962 as of March 30, 2024 and 230,994 as of December 30, 2023 232 231 Additional paid-in capital 1,990,537 1,976,014 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,026 ) (34,848 ) Accumulated deficit (1,786,201 ) (1,724,806 ) Total stockholders' equity 161,542 216,591 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,565,163 $ 1,679,238

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (61,395 ) $ (8,410 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,445 19,602 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 29 136 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 908 847 Operating lease expense 2,215 2,148 Stock-based compensation expense 14,531 15,651 Other, net (465 ) (1,037 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 115,440 86,239 Inventory 10,164 (38,555 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,821 ) 1,004 Accounts payable (64,643 ) (27,969 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,642 ) (44,749 ) Deferred revenue 9,260 (6,676 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 24,026 (1,769 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (8,076 ) (16,809 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,076 ) (16,809 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payment of debt issuance cost — (154 ) Repayment of mortgage payable (131 ) (127 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (99 ) (227 ) Payment of term license obligation (2,590 ) (2,323 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 8,738 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (202 ) (1,100 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,022 ) 4,807 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,376 (5,698 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,304 (19,469 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 173,859 189,203 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 192,163 $ 169,734

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: (Preliminary) Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 9,827 $ 1,963 Cash paid for interest $ 12,869 $ 10,931 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,531 $ 10,229 Transfer of inventory to fixed assets $ 167 $ 1,099 Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 21,078 $ 7,134





(1) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):

March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023

(Preliminary) Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,841 $ 163,765 Short-term restricted cash 492 3,873 Long-term restricted cash 830 2,096 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 192,163 $ 169,734

Infinera Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24 (Preliminary) GAAP Revenue $(Mil) $ 358.0 $ 390.4 $ 485.9 $ 392.1 $ 376.2 $ 392.4 $ 453.5 $ 306.9 GAAP Gross Margin % 30.5 % 34.4 % 37.1 % 37.5 % 38.0 % 40.3 % 38.6 % 36.0 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1) 36.1 % 37.8 % 38.7 % 38.8 % 39.3 % 41.9 % 39.6 % 36.6 % GAAP Revenue Composition: Domestic % 51 % 57 % 61 % 60 % 58 % 59 % 67 % 54 % International % 49 % 43 % 39 % 40 % 42 % 41 % 33 % 46 % Customers >10% of Revenue 1 1 1 — 1 1 1 — Cash Related Information: Cash from Operations $(Mil) $ (72.4 ) $ 19.6 $ (0.6 ) $ (1.8 ) $ 1.4 $ (29.7 ) $ 79.6 $ 24.0 Capital Expenditures $(Mil) $ 10.6 $ 11.0 $ 8.3 $ 16.8 $ 10.8 $ 13.3 $ 21.4 $ 8.1 Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil) $ 21.1 $ 21.3 $ 19.8 $ 19.6 $ 19.8 $ 20.0 $ 19.4 $ 15.4 DSOs(2) 77 66 79 78 79 76 77 79 Inventory Metrics: Raw Materials $(Mil) $ 50.4 $ 43.5 $ 48.7 $ 67.6 $ 85.4 $ 110.4 $ 133.6 $ 132.5 Work in Process $(Mil) $ 58.9 $ 62.6 $ 66.6 $ 71.8 $ 71.9 $ 69.9 $ 68.4 $ 68.6 Finished Goods $(Mil) $ 200.3 $ 224.9 $ 259.6 $ 273.6 $ 270.1 $ 276.6 $ 229.2 $ 219.6 Total Inventory $(Mil) $ 309.6 $ 331.0 $ 374.9 $ 413.0 $ 427.4 $ 456.9 $ 431.2 $ 420.7 Inventory Turns(3) 3.0 3.0 3.4 2.4 2.2 2.1 2.5 1.8 Worldwide Headcount 3,186 3,199 3,267 3,351 3,365 3,369 3,389 3,323 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Basic 215,509 217,620 219,921 222,393 225,922 228,077 230,509 231,533 Diluted 285,968 268,927 258,030 229,404 262,712 257,219 259,210 260,980





(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage. (2) Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days. Fiscal year 2022 was 53 weeks and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 98 days. When calculation is based on 98 days, DSO was 85 days for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. (3) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery, as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.

Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

The following amounts represent the midpoint of the expected range:

Q2'24 Outlook Reconciliation of Gross Margin: GAAP 38.5 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.7 % Restructuring and other related costs 0.3 % Non-GAAP 39.5 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses: GAAP $ 162.5 Stock-based compensation expense (17.2 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2.3 ) Restructuring and other related costs (3.5 ) Non-GAAP $ 139.5 Reconciliation of Operating Margin: GAAP (11.5)% Stock-based compensation expense 6.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.6 % Restructuring and other related costs 1.4 % Non-GAAP (3.5)% Reconciliation of Net Loss per Common Share - Basic: GAAP $ (0.21 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 Restructuring and other related costs 0.02 Non-GAAP $ (0.09 )



