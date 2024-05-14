DEADLINE ALERT for SSRM, AGL, CC, SHLS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – February 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL)

Class Period: April 15, 2021 – February 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants misled investors about agilon’s medical costs by: (1) touting the Company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by MA patients; (3) falsely stating that its IBNR Reserve was adequate; (4) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 10, 2023 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of the Company’s senior executive officers manipulated Free Cash Flow targets as a means to maximize additional cash and stock incentive compensation applicable to executive officers pursuant to the Company’s AIPs and LTIPs; (2) the Company’s accounting practices and procedures, including its internal control over financial reporting, were deficient; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)

Class Period: May 17, 2022 – November 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Shoals did not deliver EBOS products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnesses in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate the wire shrinkback issue; and (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

