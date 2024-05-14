ROCKFORD MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY IS NAMED ONE OF THE 2024 BEST PLACES TO WORK IN ILLINOIS

Rockford, Illinois, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois – Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) was recently named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois, as well as a special honor of being named 1st-Best Place to Work for Women. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

Statewide, companies entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Workforce Research Group (https://workforcerg.net/) managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings. RMIC has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small employer category. In addition, RMIC was named the 1st-Best Place to Work for Women.

“It is abundantly clear that the strength of our organization lies in the dedication, hard work, and passion that each of our associates brings to the table” said Robert Jacobson, President & CEO of RMIC, “Their commitment to excellence is not only evident in the remarkable results we achieve as a team but also in the positive and collaborative atmosphere that defines our workplace.”

RMIC was recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, May 9, coordinated by The Daily Herald Media Group and sponsored by Shaker Recruitment Marketing.

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes auto, home, farm, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

