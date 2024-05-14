Young America’s Foundation Joins with State Attorneys General in Lawsuit to Stop Biden’s Unconstitutional Title IX Changes

Reston, VA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young America’s Foundation (YAF) has joined Moms for Liberty to stand for students and parents whose rights have been violated by the Biden Administration’s overhaul of Title IX. Today, Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) and Mountain States Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of both organizations and all who value a basic truth that has been a bedrock of society for thousands of years.

YAF and Moms for Liberty are joined by the states of Kansas, Wyoming, Utah, and Alaska in the lawsuit, which aims at stopping the Department of Education’s blatant disregard for the First Amendment rights of K-12 and college students.

Within days of taking office, President Biden and his administration started gutting the very rules Title IX was established to protect. Women and girls were no longer entitled to sex-separated facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms that are necessary to protect their dignity and privacy.

Biden issued an Executive Order unilaterally changing the definition of “sex” to include “gender identity” and ordered the Department of Education to rewrite Title IX regulations to forever remove equal access and other legal protections. In late-April 2024, the Biden Department of Education issued the final rule which Moms for Liberty and Young America’s Foundation now challenge in court.

“Gender ideology is a bald-faced lie; men are men and women are women. With its new Title IX rules, the Biden administration is forcing everyone in college across the nation to repeat and live the lie that men can be women. It’s unconscionable,” said Vic Bernson, Vice President and General Counsel for Young America’s Foundation.

“This lawsuit is YAF’s opportunity to stand with our students on the side of truth and against those who would pervert it,” Bernson concluded.

For decades, YAF has successfully defended the constitutional rights of our students on campus and in courtrooms across the country – this case will be no different. The Biden Rule is blatantly unconstitutional and illegal, but even more, it is an affront on the rights of America’s students and families.

“I have a right to express the truth that there are two distinct sexes – men and women. The government’s attempt to redefine who I am and what privacies I’m entitled to is outrageous,” said Rachel Flynn, incoming chairwoman of Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah.

Our teams look forward to defending the binary nature of gender against government overreach.

“The Department of Education’s drastic unconstitutional changes to Title IX will only further weaponize the campus thought police. We are proud to stand with these parent and student organizations as they fight back against the administration’s most drastic steps yet,” said SLF Executive Director Kimberly Hermann.