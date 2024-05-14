Results of Voting for Directors at Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024.
All of the nominees listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 20, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For
(Aggregate)
|Percentage
|Vote Against
(Aggregate)
|Percentage
|Kofi Adjepong-Boateng
|2,803,858,728
|100.0
|15,325
|0.0
|Ken Costa
|2,803,843,938
|100.0
|30,115
|0.0
|Katherine Cunningham
|2,803,826,838
|100.0
|47,215
|0.0
|Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire
|2,803,860,138
|100.0
|13,915
|0.0
|Christopher D. Hodgson
|2,802,782,343
|100.0
|1,091,710
|0.0
|Tope Lawani
|2,802,782,353
|100.0
|1,091,700
|0.0
|Quinn McLean
|2,803,844,138
|100.0
|29,915
|0.0
|Sahar Nasr
|2,802,766,243
|100.0
|1,107,810
|0.0
|Babatunde Soyoye
|2,803,858,838
|100.0
|15,215
|0.0
|Masai Ujiri
|2,802,766,253
|100.0
|1,107,800
|0.0
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.
