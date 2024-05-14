Results of Voting for Directors at Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024.

All of the nominees listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 20, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) Percentage Vote Against

(Aggregate) Percentage Kofi Adjepong-Boateng 2,803,858,728 100.0 15,325 0.0 Ken Costa 2,803,843,938 100.0 30,115 0.0 Katherine Cunningham 2,803,826,838 100.0 47,215 0.0 Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire 2,803,860,138 100.0 13,915 0.0 Christopher D. Hodgson 2,802,782,343 100.0 1,091,710 0.0 Tope Lawani 2,802,782,353 100.0 1,091,700 0.0 Quinn McLean 2,803,844,138 100.0 29,915 0.0 Sahar Nasr 2,802,766,243 100.0 1,107,810 0.0 Babatunde Soyoye 2,803,858,838 100.0 15,215 0.0 Masai Ujiri 2,802,766,253 100.0 1,107,800 0.0



Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

