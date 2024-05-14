T2 Biosystems Announces CRG’s Conversion from Preferred Stock to Common Stock

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that entities affiliated with CRG Servicing LLC (“CRG”) have converted Series A and Series B Convertible Preferred Stock to Common Stock.



On May 9, 2024, the Company amended and restated each of the Series A Certificate of Designation and the Series B Certificate of Designation, in each case to remove the beneficial ownership limitations regarding the ability to convert the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock, respectively, into shares of Common Stock without regarding to the beneficial ownership of the shareholder following such conversion. Following such amending and restating, CRG converted all of the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock into an aggregate of 1,824,800 shares of Common Stock, resulting in CRG’s ownership of approximately 69% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of May 9, 2024.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2024, the Company converted $15.0 million of its outstanding indebtedness with CRG in exchange for 3,280,618 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”) and 17,146.48 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The Series A Preferred Stock is governed by Certification of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Certificate of Designation”).

Also, as previously announced, on July 3, 2023, the Company converted $10.0 million of its outstanding indebtedness with CRG in exchange for 483,457 shares of Common Stock (after giving effect to the Company’s subsequent reverse split) and 93,297.26 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”). The Series B Preferred Stock Certification of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series B Certificate of Designation”).

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

