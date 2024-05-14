Trusted Accident Injury Lawyer, Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers, Raises Awareness for Safe Driving in Bergen County

Paramus, NJ, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car accidents are on the rise, as reported on the New Jersey State Police’s official website. While some of these accidents can be avoided - by drivers always staying focused, following traffic laws, maintaining their cars, and avoiding driving under the influence - the importance of staying cautious and alert behind the wheel cannot be overstated. However, should an accident occur, Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers guide drivers on what steps to take.

The firm suggests starting by checking for injuries and dialing 911. Besides ensuring those injured get the right medical assistance, calling 911 allows for proper documentation and initiates investigations. If individuals are in a position to do so, the Bergen County injury lawyers advise the accident victims to document the scene and exchange the information. Taking pictures and gathering any other information can significantly assist with insurance claims and other legal proceedings.

While most car accident injuries are not fatal, Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers encourage individuals to seek medical attention. It is through a thorough evaluation that the doctors can either clear them up or discover issues such as internal bleeding, which can lead to major complications in the future. Reporting to an insurance company is also key to the subsequent processes. Some of the information the firm recommends victims provide includes the date, time, and location of the accident, description of the accident, contact information of the parties involved, and details about their vehicle.

The accident injury lawyer also emphasizes the importance of timelines to those dealing with personal injury claims. Like in most states in the USA, failure to report the accident on time in New Jersey can lead to many complications, especially with the insurance company. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, those injured in a car accident should contact car accident lawyers such as Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers.

In addition to advising accident victims, Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers has decades of experience representing those needing legal assistance. Whether the client was injured in a car accident, truck accident, train and bus accident, motor accident, or bicycle accident, the firm helps clients build a solid case and increase their chances of just settlement or good outcome if the case proceeds to trial. Considering that no case is similar to another, the firm gives each a personalized approach, considering all the facts.

About Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers:

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers is a Bergen County-based firm that represents personal injury victims. Besides increasing their chances for favorable outcomes from negotiations with insurance companies or from trials, the firm is dedicated to educating drivers and pedestrians on the legal side of such accidents. They provide counsel on essential steps to take following a car accident, such as promptly contacting law enforcement agencies and insurance companies. Additionally, they advise individuals on collecting pertinent evidence, if possible, to support any potential legal claims.

