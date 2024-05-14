Digestive Health Supplements Market Share Projections: CAGR of 7.5% Envisions Market Size of $19.04 Billion by 2033

Newark, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.24 Billion digestive health supplements market will reach USD 19.04 Billion by 2033. Increased use of prebiotics in the market may fuel the growth of the Digestive Health Supplements Market. The inclusion of probiotics in the diet supports growth in the industry. The correlation between probiotics and the emer/gence of functional foods and beverages, along with innovative delivery methods, further drives this growth. Probiotics are affordable, enabling customers to easily integrate them into their daily meals. Additionally, probiotics such as LactoSpore can maintain their viability for up to three years, extending the shelf life of digestive health products and enhancing their appeal.



Digestive Health Supplements Market Size by Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Online Retailers, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



North America emerged as the largest global Digestive Health Supplements market, accounting for 44% of the total market. Owing to increased demand and intake of processed food coupled with inadequate digestive intake and eating disorders. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rapidly growing strategic initiatives by the private players in the market



Probiotics has dominated the market accounting for 39% of the total market



Owing to increasing popularity of supplements, rapidly growing consumer awareness and rapid development of innovative delivery modes in the global market. Whereas, Enzymes is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market, owing to the technological breakthrough in the field of Digestive Health Supplements Market.



Pharmacies and Drugstores have dominated the Digestive Health Supplements market. Thereby acquiring 47% in the year 2023.



Owing to the increasing demand of supply of various Digestive Health Supplements in the market. Whereas Online Retailers happen to be the fastest-growing segment within the market. Owing to the expansion of business operations of various market players globally.



Latest Development:



• In February 2022, Organic India launched daily supplement packs featuring whole herb formulas aimed at supporting immune, digestive, cognitive health, and mood.

• In June 2022, Amway Korea unveiled a tailored probiotics service where individuals can submit fecal samples for analysis. Based on the results, they receive personalized recommendations on specific probiotics to consume, enhancing their gut microbiome and boosting the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rapidly growing public awareness of digestive health



Today, there's a rising focus on embracing healthy lifestyles, aided by tools like diet-tracking mobile apps and activity-monitoring smart wristbands. Easy access to abundant online information empowers consumers to make informed health choices, boosting the demand for dietary supplements. As individuals increasingly seek methods to improve gut health and address obesity-related risks, the market for digestive health supplements is primed for growth.



Restraints: Government strict rules & regulations



Despite numerous factors fostering market growth, obstacles impede the expansion of the digestive health sector. A significant challenge arises from stringent regulations imposed on manufacturers of vitamins and supplements before product launch. The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 requires companies to verify the accuracy and safety of any claims about their products. Additionally, firms must register with the FDA under the Bioterrorism Act before producing or distributing supplements, causing delays in market entry. Moreover, taxes in this sector have risen by approximately 5 to 10 percent in recent years, adding further constraints to the growth potential of digestive health products.



Opportunities: Increased use of prebiotics in the market



The inclusion of probiotics in the diet supports growth in the industry. The correlation between probiotics and the emergence of functional foods and beverages, along with innovative delivery methods, further drives this growth. Probiotics are affordable, enabling customers to easily integrate them into their daily meals. Additionally, probiotics such as LactoSpore can maintain their viability for up to three years, extending the shelf life of digestive health products and enhancing their appeal.



Challenge: Rapidly growing strategic initiatives in the global market



With numerous strategic initiatives, such as product launches, partnerships, and mergers, the market becomes saturated with options. This saturation can lead to increased competition and difficulty for companies to differentiate their products.



Some of the major players operating in the Digestive Health Supplements market are:



• Organic India

• Zenwise

• Alimentary Health Limited

• Amway

• Bayer

• Herbalife

• NOW Foods

• Nature's Bounty

• Nestec SA

• Nutricia NV



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Enzymes

• Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies and Drugstores

• Online Retailers

• Others



About the report:



The global Digestive Health Supplements market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



