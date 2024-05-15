PACWEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PacWest Bancorp on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PacWest on September 11, 2023 with a Class Period from February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PacWest have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

