MACROGENICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MacroGenics, Inc. on Behalf of MacroGenics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) on behalf of MacroGenics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MacroGenics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



MacroGenics revealed its clinical trial update as part of its recent earnings report, admitting that five patients had died during its TAMARACK study.

On this news, MacroGenics stock dropped over 70% on May 10, 2024.

