Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to return of capital and dividend for the first quarter 2024

| Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Bermuda, May 15, 2024

Key information relating to return of capital and dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2024 is specified as per below. The distribution of return of capital will be made from the Company’s Contributed Surplus account which consists of previously paid in share premium transferred from the Company’s Share Premium account.

Return of capital: $0.99
Dividend amount: $1.16

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: May 22, 2024

Ex-date: May 23, 2024

Record date: May 24, 2024

Payment date: May 31, 2024

Date of Approval: May 14, 2024


For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00


ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel LPG VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act