ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

15 May 2024

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 14 May 2024, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,254 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1187.52 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 65,244 ordinary shares, being 0.10% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:



Catherine Armstrong

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1850