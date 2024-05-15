L-Citrulline Market To Reach USD 0.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The expansion in the dietary supplements sector and associated cardiovascular health benefits have led the market to grow.

The expanding dietary supplements sector is a critical catalyst in driving the growth of the L-citrulline market. L-citrulline, classified as a non-essential amino acid, has gained notable traction owing to its potential to boost athletic performance, reduce fatigue, and promote cardiovascular well-being. As consumers increasingly prioritize their health, there has been a notable surge in demand for functional components like L-citrulline within dietary supplements. Moreover, heightened awareness surrounding the benefits of nitric oxide (NO) enhancers has significantly fueled the rising need for L-citrulline.

L-citrulline is a precursor to L-arginine, pivotal in nitric oxide production, and is a critical molecule for enhancing vasodilation and blood circulation. Given the popularity of sports nutrition and pre-workout supplements, L-citrulline has emerged as a highly sought-after ingredient renowned for elevating exercise performance and expediting muscle recovery.

The cardiovascular health benefits associated with L-citrulline offer a promising avenue for market growth expansion. Demonstrated to enhance blood flow and lower blood pressure, L-citrulline emerges as a viable component in nutraceuticals and functional foods tailored to individuals with cardiovascular concerns. With the World Health Organization (WHO) citing cardiovascular diseases as the primary cause of global mortality, responsible for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually, the demand for products incorporating L-citrulline is anticipated to soar. As awareness regarding preventive strategies and natural remedies for cardiovascular well-being continues to rise, the market for L-citrulline-based offerings is poised for significant growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The L-Citrulline market has been segmented into type, classification, application, and region.

The pharmaceuticals accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the largest sub-segment for the L-citrulline market in 2023. The growing recognition of L-citrulline's potential in improving cardiovascular health, enhancing exercise performance, and reducing fatigue has fueled its demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

The powder form is the leading type segment in the forecast period.

In the L-citrulline market segmented by type, the powder form is expected to be the largest segment in 2023. The powder form offers several advantages, including ease of incorporation into dietary supplements, beverages, and other functional products.

L-Citrulline Market Report Highlights:

The L-Citrulline market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2032.

Upcoming trends include the development of novel delivery formats like gummies and effervescent tablets and the incorporation of L-citrulline in functional foods and beverages.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the L-citrulline market in the near future. This can be attributed to the region's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries and rising health consciousness and disposable incomes.

Some prominent players in the L-Citrulline market report include Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Glanbia Nutritionals (Ireland), Prinova Group LLC, Shaanxi TOP Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd, Ningxia Qiyuan Biotech Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation.

