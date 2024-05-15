Konsolidator expands its product portfolio to include BI reporting and analytics

Press Release no.3-2024

Copenhagen, May 15, 2024

Konsolidator expands its product portfolio to include BI reporting and analyticsKonsolidator, a leading software provider of financial consolidation, can now announce the establishment of a new department, Konsolidator BI. This strategic move reinforces Konsolidator's commitment to an evolving market by broadening its value proposition to include advanced reporting and analytics alongside financial consolidation. As of May 1, 2024, Konsolidator’s former Head of Professional and Technical Services has accepted the position as Head of Konsolidator BI.

Konsolidator BI® is one of Konsolidator’s growth initiatives, first mentioned in the annual report 2023. The growth initiative aims to enhance Konsolidator's value proposition of being the preferred consolidation tool throughout the entire user journey – from closing the books to reconciling and analyzing the numbers to providing comprehensive financial reporting and management insights. The launch of a new department follows the high demand that Konsolidator has seen since introducing Konsolidator BI® to its existing customers.

Bringing 10 years of reporting and analytics to life

The Konsolidator team consists of experts with decades of experience in financial consolidation as well as in financial controlling, analyzing, and reporting. The team’s expertise has been put to use in Konsolidator for the last 10 years while the company has continued to learn from its customers.

Now Konsolidator brings that expert knowledge Konsolidator to life in the creation of Konsolidator BI®. This advanced reporting and analytics addition offers a unique value offering. It enables access to data from various sources, all tailored to the needs of its customers. Furthermore, it caters to organizations of all sizes and complexities that want to gain more insight into and present data from Konsolidator and their ERP systems in the best and most efficient way.

Konsolidator BI® is offered in three sizes - Essential, Advanced, and Enterprise BI solutions. Essential represents the plug-and-play solution for the new customer in the BI universe, where the two larger solutions give the possibility to drill down to transactional data through a tailormade data warehouse solution to meet any customer requirements. Read about Konsolidator BI® here

First Konsolidator BI® project to be signed this quarter

Konsolidator introduced the new Konsolidator BI® solution to existing customers in April 2024 and expects the first project to be signed within this quarter.

By seamlessly integrating reporting and analytics functionalities into its suite of services, Konsolidator continues to strengthen its vision of making CFOs better.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments: ”Adding advanced reporting and analytics to our consolidation software strengthens our competitive edge further. We are already known in the market as a leading consolidation tool. With reporting and analytics, we become even more attractive to users seeking complete financial management solutions. We know our data quality is strong, and building a reporting tool on top of it promises our customers efficiency and security in numbers.“

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

