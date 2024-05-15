Anti-cellulite Care Products Market To Reach USD 6.8 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The high prevalence of cellulite in women significantly drives industry growth.

The growing prevalence of cellulite among women is a pivotal driver propelling the anti-cellulite care products market forward. As per the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 80-90% of women encounter some degree of cellulite in areas like the thighs, buttocks, and hips. This widespread occurrence has sparked heightened awareness of the condition, fueling demand for efficacious treatment solutions. Furthermore, the uptick in disposable income and the growing emphasis on personal appearance have further bolstered the anti-cellulite care products market expansion.

Significant strides in technology and product innovation have also been instrumental in propelling the anti-cellulite care products market. Manufacturers continually channel resources into research and development endeavors to devise more potent and targeted solutions. For instance, the advent of non-invasive treatments, including radiofrequency therapy and ultrasound devices, has garnered substantial traction in recent years. These pioneering products afford consumers convenient and pain-free alternatives for diminishing the appearance of cellulite, thereby catalyzing market growth.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/44Pwgfq

Segmentation Overview:

The anti-cellulite care products market has been segmented into type, application, and region.

Non-organic products will account for a massive market share in the forecast period.

The anti-cellulite care products market is segmented based on type into natural/organic products and non-organic products. Non-organic products will hold a significant share of the type segment. This can be attributed to the widespread availability and marketing of conventional anti-cellulite products, which often contain synthetic ingredients and have been in the market for an extended period.

The topical category registered a significant market share in 2023.

Based on application, the anti-cellulite care products market is segmented into topical and non-invasive. The topical category holds a significant share of the application segment of the anti-cellulite care products market. This is due to its wide availability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness compared to non-invasive treatments.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/44YRoQx

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market Report Highlights:

The anti-cellulite care products market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2032.

The anti-cellulite care products market is witnessing a growing demand for natural and organic ingredients and the adoption of innovative technologies like radiofrequency and ultrasound for cellulite reduction.

During the forecast period, the anti-cellulite care products market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly. This growth can be attributed to increasing disposable income, rising awareness about personal appearance, and the growing prevalence of obesity in countries like China and India.

Some prominent players in the anti-cellulite care products market report include Beiersdorf AG, Clarins, Nuxe, Bliss World Store, Shiseido, Unilever, L'Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Avon Products, Cynosure, Tanceuticals, Alma Lasers.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3UzzMFW

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Motorcycle Insurance Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Body Mask Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Compression Stockings Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Disposable Camera Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Henna Powder Market Analysis 2024 to 2032