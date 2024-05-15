Capgemini recognized as a ‘Leader’ in AI services by independent research firm

Press contact:

Paris, May 15, 2024 – Capgemini today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester WaveTM: AI services, Q2 2024 report. According to the report, reference clients recognized the Group as a thought leader. Capgemini received the highest scores possible in the criteria of vision, community, and innovation. With an integrated change management approach to AI for clients, identifying key industry use cases, AI risk management and its commitment to ethical AI, governance, and organizational change, the report cites Capgemini as helping clients in adopting and running a business on AI.

The report states that Capgemini excels at change management and at ongoing executive education and coaching, to help clients adopt and run a business on AI. Capgemini credits its industry-leading generative AI offerings and its capabilities spanning customer experience, strategy, software and data privacy as having contributed to this recognition. The report mentions that Capgemini’s innovation strategy stands out by incorporating co-innovation and collaboration with clients along with traditional R&D approaches.

“We believe Forrester's recognition of Capgemini as a leader demonstrates that our leadership in AI services is driving clear business outcomes for our clients,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini. “With Generative AI serving as a catalyst and key value driver for companies across industries, we are delivering AI projects through trusted and interoperable solutions that enable clients to achieve tangible results at controlled cost. We are committed to further developing our capabilities and solutions, focused on industry use cases, and key partnerships across the Generative AI value chain."

Forrester’s AI Services Landscape, Q1 2024 report provided an overview of 40 service providers, including Capgemini, who have embarked on creating generative AI journeys for their clients. Of those vendors, the nine most significant were included in the AI Services Wave. Read more here

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

