RTX A/S – Holding of treasury shares

Nørresundby, 15 May 2024

Announcement no. 26/2024









As per 13 May 2024, RTX A/S owns 5.00% of RTX A/S' shares (423,654 shares), cf. Danish Capital Markets Act section 31.

RTX A/S has, due to the ongoing purchase of shares in connection with the current share buyback programme, increased the holding of own shares, and now owns more than 5% of the total share capital. As previously announced, the purpose of the buyback programme is to adapt RTX A/S's capital structure in accordance with the revised capital policy adopted on 29 August 2023.

