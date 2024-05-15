Sugarcane Wax Market To Reach USD 51.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products encourages industry growth.

The surge in consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly products is a significant driving force behind the expansion of the sugarcane wax market. Derived from renewable sources, sugarcane wax resonates with the escalating sustainability trends and holds appeal for environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of sugarcane wax across diverse industries, including cosmetics, food packaging, and candles, catalyzes market growth.

Government initiatives and policies advocating for the use of renewable and biodegradable materials play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the sugarcane wax market. Many countries are implementing regulations to mitigate the environmental impact of conventional petroleum-based products. These policies create a favorable environment for adopting sugarcane wax across various applications. Additionally, governmental incentives and funding directed towards research and development in bio-based materials provide further impetus to market expansion.

Segmentation Overview:

The sugarcane wax market has been segmented into product type, application, end-use, and region.

Refined sugar wax will account for a significant market share in the forecast period.

The market is segmented by product type into refined sugar wax and crude sugar wax. Refined sugar wax holds a significant share of the product type segment of the sugarcane wax market. This is due to its higher purity and versatility in various applications, such as cosmetics, candles, and polishes. Many industries prefer refined sugar wax because of its consistent quality and better performance compared to other types.

Beauty & skincare is the leading end-use segment in 2023

Based on the end-use, the market segmentation includes beauty & skincare, food & beverages, textiles, and others. The beauty & skincare segment holds a substantial share of the end-use segment of the sugarcane wax market. The growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products has been a critical driver for the sugarcane wax market in this segment.

Sugarcane Wax Market Report Highlights:

The sugarcane wax market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2032.

Increasing demand for natural and sustainable products and favorable government initiatives and policies drive the market demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period, with rising sugarcane production and processing activities in India, China, and Thailand. Suitable climatic conditions and growing government and private investments and activities in this sector due to growing opportunities and demand are expected to propel the sugarcane wax market to major growth in this region.

Some prominent players in the Sugarcane Wax market report include Procurenet Limited, Deurex AG, Godavari Biorefineries, Origen Chemicals, M/S. Koster Keunen, and DKSH Holding.

