2024 Six Nations Rugby Championship Post Event Business Analysis Report: Media Landscape, Sponsorship Summary, Prize Money, Attendance & Ticketing

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2024 Six Nations sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, as well as the competitions prize-money is also included.



The Six Nations 2024 generated an estimated $177.68 million in media revenue from competing nations. In the United Kingdom, ITV have the broadcasting rights for all the home matches for England. Ireland, France, and Italy, while the BBC showed the coverage of games in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium and Edinburgh at Murrayfield for Wales and Scotland, respectively. England's defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield reached an audience of 6.3 million on BBC. The previous Six Nations clash between Ireland and France last February, was watched by 5.6 million viewers on France 2, a viewing share of 46.2 per cent.



The estimated annual sponsorship value of the 2024 Six Nations was $26.33 million. The Six Nations top sponsor in terms of value is Guinness. The current deal has an estimated total value of $37.67 million across two years. A new partnership for 2024 includes the competitions deal with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). The multi-year deal, announced January 2024, sees IHG Hotels and Resorts serve as both the men's and women's Six Nations official hotel partner. TikTok, despite not being a new partner for 2024, have renewed their partnership and for the 2024 season, will serve as the official fan of both the men's Six Nations Championships.



England had one, almost two, sell-out crowds in attendance for their matches against Wales and Ireland. Wales kicked off their Six Nations with a sell-out crowd for their clash with Scotland at the Principality Stadium. Scotland, who finished fourth in their Six Nations campaign, had both of their matches at Murrayfield being sell-out crowds. Italy, who over recent years have had disappointing Six Nations campaigns, did see a slight improvement in their home-attendance record. In comparison to the attendance at Stadio Olimpico at the 2023 Six Nations, this year saw a 23 per cent increase in attendance in the matches against England and Scotland.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and, Italy. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio of the 2024 Six Nations.



