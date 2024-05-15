Daytona 500 Post Event Business Analysis Report 2024: Sponsorship Portfolio & Breakdown, Prize Money, Attendance & Ticketing, Media Landscape

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Daytona 500 - Event Analysis, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2024 Daytona 500 is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, as well as the events prize-money is also included.



The 2024 Daytona 500 averaged 5.96 million viewers on Fox. The viewers for the 2024 edition of the Daytona 500 on Fox only topped the 2021 edition as the lowest rated and least watched edition of the race. Compared to the previous Daytona 500 to take place primarily on a Monday, four years ago, ratings fell 11 per cent and viewership 21 per cent from a 4.2 rating and 7.03 million viewers. Despite the lower numbers, the Daytona 500 was still the most-watched sporting event of Presidents Day weekend, topping Sunday's NBA's All-Star Game on TNT, TBS, and truTV.



Goodyear have the most lucrative sponsorship deal with NASCAR, worth an estimated total of $125 million. Goodyear's partnership with NASCAR sees the tyre manufacturer serve as the official tyre for NASCAR's top three national series, including the NASCAR Cup Series. The second most lucrative deal is with Xfinity, a television service of US telecommunications company Comcast. Toyota are the main sponsor of the Daytona International Speedway, which includes naming rights to one of the venues new entrances and are also the venue's official pace car.



The Daytona 500 is considered one of the most important races in NASCAR, therefore has one of the highest purses. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reported that the total prize money for the 2024 Daytona 500 was $28,035,991. The prize money is distributed among the drivers based on finishing position, however, the allocated prize money for the winner is far less clear than the overall purse. This is the second consecutive year, including 2023, in which the Daytona 500 prize money has been publicly reported.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Daytona Beach, Florida. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the 2024 Daytona 500.

