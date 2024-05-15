Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Size To Exceed USD 56.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR 7.47%

New York, United States , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Size is to Grow from USD 27.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 56.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.47% during the projected period.





Digital printing packaging is the process of transferring a digital file directly to a printer for applications on packaging materials. It is a direct print process in which ink is directly applied to the product packaging. It has several benefits over traditional printing methods providing customer-responsive designs, eliminating minimal order thresholds, supporting just-in-time inventory, less waste, and being environmentally friendly. Packaging is an important factor in consumer decision-making, influencing their behavior and determining their preference for a given packaging style or design. The changing consumer lifestyle and consumption patterns will have an impact on flexible printing and packaging technology across numerous end-user industries, including food and beverage, medications, and home and personal care. The rising consumer preference for purchasing packaged foods is expected to drive the growth of the digital printing packaging market revenue. The incorporation of individualized messages, graphics, and imagery adjusts specific demographics, occasions, or preferences, thus escalating the demand for customization and personalization that ultimately leads to driving the global digital printing packaging market. On the contrary, the limited application of digital printing packaging as compared to traditional printing leads to restraining the market. Further, the initial investment cost of digital printing equipment and technologies deter the adoption of this technology ultimately leading to a restrain in the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Labels, and Flexible Packaging), By Technology (Inkjet and Electrophotography), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Household & Cosmetic Products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The labels segment dominates the market with the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global digital printing packaging market is segmented into labels and flexible. Among these, the labels segment dominates the market with the largest market share through the forecast period. The label offers crucial product information, compliance labeling, and tamper-evident features to maintain consumer confidence and safety. Labeling can be flexible using digital printing to meet evolving laws.

The inkjet segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global digital printing packaging market is segmented into inkjet and electrophotography. Among these, the inkjet segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The improvement in print quality, speed, and economical digital printing packaging are all brought by inkjet digital printing. High-resolution prints with sharp text, smooth gradients, and vibrant colors are produced by inkjet printers. The smaller carbon footprint production of by inkjet section favors the inkjet market as an environmentally friendly substitute.

The pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global digital printing packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, household & cosmetic products, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The application of security features to the packing materials, such as barcodes, tamper-evident seals, and unique serial numbers. The small, readable text and serialization are the most important needs in the pharmaceutical industry for digital printing.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising demand for environmentally friendly printing leads to a rise in the demand for flexible packaging and the increase in the demand for sustainable printing. The presence of significant market players in the region contributes to enhancing the digital printing packaging market. Further, the increasing technological advancements in the digital printing packaging sector are driving the North America digital printing packaging market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growing food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in the region surge the market demand for digital printing packaging. The increasing cosmetic sector is due to the growing number of working women population and young population. China held the largest market share of the digital printing packaging market while India witnessed the fastest-growing market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global digital printing packaging market are Traco Manufacturing Inc., HP Inc, Mondi PLC, Dupont, WS Packaging Group Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., CCL Healthcare, Cyan Tec, Eastman Kodak Co., Xeikon N.V., Xerox Corporation, Landa Corporation Ltd., Tailored Label Products Inc., Reynders Label Printing, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Smurfit Kappa Chelmsford makes £5.5m Investment in State-of-the-art Colour Printer. The £5.5m investment for the best-in-class Gopfert HBL 2.1m is set to significantly boost print capability along with material handling for their conversion production areas, leading to a number of tangible benefits for their valued customers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global digital printing packaging market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, Type Analysis

Labels

Flexible Packaging

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, Technology Analysis

Inkjet

Electrophotography

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, End-user Analysis

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Household & Cosmetic Products

Others

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



