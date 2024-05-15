Artificial Intelligence (AI) Executive Briefing, 2024: Developments in the AI Vendor Landscape, AI Chips, Geopolitical Tensions, AI Governance, Sustainability, and Large Language Model (LLM) Training Trends

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence - Executive Briefing (Third Edition) - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This executive briefing helps you understand the impact of artificial intelligence on your business. It focuses on generative AI and the threats and opportunities it poses to every business across every sector.



Key Highlights

The AI competitive landscape is evolving rapidly, with new products or enabling technologies (e.g., OpenAI's Sora, Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs) being launched, new entrants emerging (e.g., xAI), and partnerships (e.g., Microsoft and Mistral) established.

With demand for AI chips rising simultaneously from a multitude of industries, the AI chips market alone will be worth £116B by 2030, according to forecasts.

Due to its importance for future industrial competitiveness, AI is fueling geopolitical tensions and disrupting supply chains, especially with respect to semiconductors and critical minerals.

In the absence of formal regulatory regimes governing the development of AI, this report includes a preview of our AI governance framework, which will be published in full in May 2024.

AI is becoming a sustainability conundrum: it helps achieve sustainable goals but consumes a lot of energy and natural resources such as water.

LLM training by companies to implement real life use cases is gaining focus due to its technical complexity and financial costs, with the retrieval augmented generation (RAG) technique emerging as a popular choice.

Scope



This report provides an overview of generative AI, placing it in the context of the broader AI theme. It also provides market forecasts and analysis of data signals, including polls, patent filings, venture financing, social media mentions, and hiring.



Reasons to Buy

Generative AI is likely to pose a threat to every business across every sector in the coming years.

The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI becomes more accurate and is able to provide reliable factual advice.

This edition of the AI Executive Briefing focuses on the latest developments in the AI vendor landscape, AI chips, geopolitical tensions, AI governance, sustainability, and large language model (LLM) training trends.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Competitive Landscape Developments

AI Chips Developments

Geopolitical Impact on AI Supply Chains

AI Governance

Sustainability Considerations

LLM Training Trends

Appendix 1: Glossary

Appendix 2: Framework for Looking at AI

Appendix 3: Further Reading

Appendix 4: About the Thematic Intelligence

