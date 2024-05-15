Global IT Management Industry Forecast to 2027: Operating Systems Market Worth $44.3 Billion by 2027, BFSI and Manufacturing End-users Lead

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IT Management Market Size and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global enterprise IT Management market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current IT Management market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

Published annually, the global enterprise IT Management market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key IT Management market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the IT Management landscape.

Key Highlights

The global enterprise IT Management market size was valued at $195.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The speed at which businesses are completing their digital transformation initiatives is encouraging for the IT management sector, since this sector is vital in helping businesses create scalable, reliable IT infrastructures that can support their digital endeavors.

According to analysis, enterprise IT Management market would see majority share of its revenue come from operating systems segment over the forecast period. Revenue from operating systems reached $36 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $44.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise IT Management, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $66.1 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $101 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Report Scope

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise IT Management market

The primary findings of revenue opportunities in the enterprise IT Management market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise IT Management market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise IT Management market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise IT Management.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise IT Management market.

Reasons to Buy



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise IT Management market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise IT Management market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise IT Management market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise IT Management market from 2022 to 2027, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise IT Management vendors.

The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Oracle

AWS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4vih5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.