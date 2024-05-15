Global Engineered T Cells Market Forecast to 2028: Expansion into Solid Tumor Treatment, Advanced Combination Therapies, and Precision Gene-Edited T Cell Therapies

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered T Cells Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advancements in immunotherapy research, highlighted by engineered T cell therapies, such as CAR-T and TCR-T therapies, are driving growth in the global engineered T cells market. These therapies are demonstrating remarkable efficacy in treating hematological cancers and exploring potential in other diseases.



The significant success of engineered T cell therapies in treating hematological cancers has been transformational for patients and is propelling the market forward. Approvals from regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA have boosted market confidence and expedited commercialization.



Engineered T cell therapies show potential far beyond their initial cancer applications. The ongoing exploration of expanded indications in solid tumors, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases is a powerful growth driver for the global market. Pediatric applications and treatment of rare diseases are also being explored.



The global market is experiencing a surge in investment to support research, clinical trials, and infrastructure for engineered T cell therapy production. This investment is vital for fostering innovation and ensuring the therapies' accessibility to patients world-wide.



The market does face challenges, notably the complexity of engineered T cell therapy manufacturing and safety concerns such as CRS and neurologic toxicities. Additionally, identifying suitable target antigens for all cancer types remains a hurdle.



There is an observable trend in industry efforts to expand into treating solid tumors, developing combination therapies, and using gene editing techniques to enhance engineered T cell therapies' precision.



Segmental Insights



A high growth rate is expected in specific segments like the CAR modified T cells and applications for treating lung cancer and breast cancer, driven by tailored and effective therapeutic approaches.



Regional Market Analysis



North America currently leads the engineered T cells market due to robust investments, an advanced healthcare system, and supportive regulatory frameworks. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to witness rapid growth, spurred by increasing demand and development within the biotechnology sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amgen Inc.

Athenex, Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Precision BioSciences Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crm2to

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.