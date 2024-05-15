Organic Tissue Paper Market To Reach USD 526.2 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing awareness of environmental sustainability drives the demand for organic tissue paper industry growth.

The increasing awareness surrounding environmental sustainability and the adverse impacts of traditional tissue paper production has prompted a notable shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly alternatives. Organic tissue paper, crafted from sustainably sourced materials and processed without harsh chemicals, has garnered favor among environmentally conscious consumers. This surge in demand for organic tissue paper is predominantly fueled by a growing concern for environmental preservation.

Moreover, the pandemic has elevated consumer consciousness regarding personal hygiene and the importance of utilizing safe and sanitary products. Organic tissue paper, devoid of harmful chemicals and bleaching agents, has emerged as a preferred option for consumers aiming to minimize exposure to potentially irritating substances. Furthermore, in the aftermath of the pandemic, there's an expectation that consumers worldwide have become increasingly mindful of the hygiene and safety aspects of the products they utilize, including tissue paper.

Segmentation Overview:

The organic tissue paper market has been segmented into type, application, and region.

Recycled pulp registered a significant market share in the past few years.

The organic tissue paper market is segmented based on type into bamboo pulp, recycled pulp, straw pulp, mix wood pulp, and others. Recycled pulp holds a significant share of the type segment of the organic tissue paper market. The growing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses has increased demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, including tissue paper from recycled materials.

Toilet tissue paper is the leading application for the forecast period.

The organic tissue paper market is segmented by application into toilet tissue paper, facial tissue paper, and others. Toilet tissue paper holds a substantial share of the application segment. This can be attributed to the high demand for organic and eco-friendly toilet paper due to increasing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and environmental sustainability.

Organic Tissue Paper Market Report Highlights:

The organic tissue paper market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2032.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, along with rising consumer awareness about personal hygiene, are the major upcoming trends in the organic tissue paper market.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include increasing consumer awareness about eco-friendly products, rising disposable incomes, and growing concerns over deforestation and environmental sustainability.

Some prominent players in the organic tissue paper market report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Essity AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sofidel Group, Cascades Inc., Kruger Products L.P., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Seventh Generation Inc., Solaris Paper Inc., and NatureZway.

