Enterprise Business Process Automation (BPA) Market Analysis 2022-2023 and Forecast 2024-2027 Featuring Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle

This global enterprise BPA market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current BPA market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

Published annually, the global enterprise BPA market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key BPA market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the BPA landscape.

Key Highlights

The global enterprise BPA market size was valued at $258.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The growing focus on integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI-enabled voice technology and chatbots and implementation of cloud-based deployment model, and the emergence of 5G networks are driving the growth of BPA market.

According to analysis, enterprise BPA market would see majority share of its revenue come from vertical-specific and packaged applications segment over the forecast period. Revenue from vertical-specific and packaged applications reached $116.6 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $154.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise BPA, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $88.3 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $113.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Report Scope

The primary finding of revenue opportunities in the enterprise BPA market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise BPA market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise BPA market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise BPA.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise BPA market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Microsoft

IBM

SAP

Salesforce

Oracle

